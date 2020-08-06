e-paper
Complete lockdown in some areas in West Bengal’s Nadia from Friday midnight

Shops and market complexes will be shut, and public and private transport, except long-distance ones, will be off the roads, a senior official said.

india Updated: Aug 06, 2020 13:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar
Kolkata
Police officers check travel permission papers of a man, during the two-day weekly lockdown in the West Bengal state, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Kolkata on August 5, 2020.
Police officers check travel permission papers of a man, during the two-day weekly lockdown in the West Bengal state, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), in Kolkata on August 5, 2020. (Reuters File Photo )
         

The Nadia district administration in West Bengal on Wednesday announced a complete lockdown at some places for a week starting Friday midnight to contain the spread of Covid-19, a senior official said.

Comprehensive lockdown will be imposed in some areas of Sadar and Tehatta subdivisions of Krishnanagar Police District at Kalyani and Ranaghat sub-divisions of Ranaghat Police Districts, Nadia District Magistrate Vibhu Goel said.

Shops and market complexes will be shut, and public and private transport, except long-distance ones, will be off the roads, he said.

Marriages and funerals are permitted, but in strict adherence to the prescribed number of people who can participate, the DM said.

Nadia has so far reported 12 Covid-19 deaths and at least 1,231 positive cases, officials said.

Chinese aggression increasing, LAC standoff likely to be prolonged: Defence ministry
Turkey’s tentacles in India go deeper than thought, says new intel warning
‘Don’t interfere’: India pans China after UNSC rebuffs bid to raise Kashmir
Mumbai’s Colaba battered by heaviest one-day rain in August since 1974
RBI pushes loans against gold to 90% of value amid Covid-19 crisis
Indian fielders used to say a word whenever Harbhajan got me out: Gilchrist
‘Unprofessional’: Bihar DGP pans Mumbai Police over officer’s quarantine
Watch how MS Dhoni’s mantra helped Manipur boy clear UPSC civil services exam
