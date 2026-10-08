Is Keralam’s better healthcare a handicap in allotting AIIMS, HC asks Centre

Is Keralam’s comparatively better healthcare facilities a ‘handicap’ in establishing an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the state, the Kerala high court asked the Union government on Wednesday. India News

The observation by the division bench of chief justice Soumen Sen and justice Syam Kumar came while considering writ petitions demanding the allocation of an AIIMS hospital to the state under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY).

The high court asked the question after deputy solicitor general OM Shalina submitted that the Union government was prioritising states with weaker healthcare infrastructure in allotting AIIMS under PMSSY. Shalina stated that Keralam had comparatively better healthcare facilities.

At this point, the division bench asked, “So, does the state of Keralam not require an AIIMS? Is that the stand of the Centre?”

The high court stated that the large presence of private hospitals in the state cannot also be a point of disqualification in getting an AIIMS.

“Not everyone can afford to go to Aster....Kerala has high population density. There are states with multiple AIIMS. Why is there an AIIMS in Delhi? All the affluent people are there,” the bench asked.

The Centre told the bench that a proposal to extend the PMSSY for another five years is presently at the stage of inter-ministerial consultations. “It is most respectfully submitted that any decision for setting up of a new AIIMS can be taken only after the approval of the continuation of the scheme is communicated and funds allocated therein,” the Centre said in an affidavit filed in response to two pleas by two public action groups seeking setting up of an AIIMS in Kasaragod or Kottayam.

The court critiqued the Union government for not taking a decision on a matter that’s over a decade old. It said that the proposal was first put before the Union government in 2016 and that the State government had even identified locations to set up the multi-speciality hospital.

“We expect the Union government to take a conscious decision considering the needs of the state and having regard to the fact that the proposal of establishment of AIIMS was placed before the Central government and the matter is pending for 11 years,” the high court said.

(With PTI inputs)