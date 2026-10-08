BJP president Nitin Nabin accuses opposition of colluding with ‘anti-social elements’ amid anti-CEC protests

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Wednesday slammed the ongoing protests in New Delhi against chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the special intensive revision (SIR), with BJP chief Nitin Nabin accusing the Opposition party and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of fighting for “infiltrators” and colluding with anti-social elements to create anarchy. BJP chief Nitin Nabin accused the Opposition party and the Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi of fighting for “infiltrators” and colluding with anti-social elements to create anarchy. (@NitinNabin/X)

Addressing the concluding ceremony and felicitation event for the Seva Sankalp Yatra in Varanasi, the BJP chief said, “Those who question the democracy of the country when the names of infiltrators are deleted and fight for the rights of infiltrators, the people of India will never allow their anarchist mentality to succeed and will give a befitting reply,” he said.

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