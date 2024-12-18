Complete shutdown in Jammu's Katra today in protest over Vaishno Devi ropeway project

Jammu's Katra will be observing a complete shutdown on Wednesday, December 18, to protest the proposed ₹250-crore ropeway connecting Tarakote Marg to Sanji Chhat, which leads to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine situated in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. People take part in a protest march during the fourth day of a strike against a proposed ropeway project along the trek route to the Vaishno Devi shrine, at Katra in Reasi district, Jammu & Kashmir, Monday, Nov. 25, 2024. (PTI)

This decision for complete shutdown was reportedly taken during a meeting of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sangharsh Samiti comprising shopkeepers, pony and palanquin owners who expressed concern about the project's potential impact on the town’s economy.

Those opposing the project argue that the ropeway will divert pilgrims from Katra’s market, leaving a negative impact on thousands of shopkeepers and service providers there.

Chanting slogans against the shrine board for setting up a ropeway along the trek, hundreds of people on December 15 took out a rally through the main market in Katra, which is the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Ongoing protests over Vaishno Devi ropeway project

Former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma also joined the rally which started from the Shalimar Park and concluded at the bus stand, with participants also demanding release of persons arrested in connection with an FIR lodged last month following a clash between the anti-ropeway protesters and police.

Last month as well, shopkeepers, labourers, and pony and palanquin owners working on the trek staged massive protests for four days after the shrine board decided to go ahead with the passenger ropeway project.

“We believe this project is ill-conceived and is like playing with our religious sentiments besides making the stakeholders jobless. We have already made it clear to the divisional commissioner-led committee constituted by the lieutenant governor on the issue time and again,” news agency PTI quoted former minister Jugal Kishore Sharma as saying. He said the protesters were not against the shrine board but against the ropeway project.

“The central government and lieutenant governor immediately put a halt to the project which we believe will destroy the pilgrimage and also hit Katra economically,” he added.

Sharma said the Samiti has decided to resume the protest which was suspended on the assurance of the district administration last month.

“We were promised a solution on the issue by December 15 but nothing was done. They have not respected our demand for revocation of FIR and instead arrested the protesters,” he said, seeking support of the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Jammu Bar Association to the protesters.

President of Vaishno Devi Trek Mazdoor Union, Bhupinder Singh Jamwal, said five members of the Samiti will also sit on a hunger strike during the Katra bandh on December 18.

“We want a written assurance either from the lieutenant governor or home minister that no ropeway will be constructed,” he said.