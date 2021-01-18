Concerned about accidents due to fog, Agra mayor seeks expressways closure at night
- Dense fog on Sunday morning claimed the life of a driver of a bus which rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.
Agra mayor has expressed concern over frequent accidents on expressways due to dense fog at night. Mayor Naveen Jain has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to this effect and demanded traffic to be prohibited on the expressways connecting Agra from 8 pm to 8 am.
“With the temperature dropping and visibility is decreasing on roads because of fog, there have been many road accidents, especially on the expressways, including the 165- kilometre Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with and Noida, and the 302-kilometre Agra-Lucknow Expressway,” Jain said.
“Traffic should be prohibited on both the expressways from 8 pm to 8 am the next day so that accidents and loss of life at night, including those because of fog, could be controlled,” Jain said.
“Dense fog is leading to a pile-up of vehicles. Relief work, too, takes much time during fog. Because of foggy weather, traffic should not be allowed on expressways at night,” he said in the letter.
On January 14, a bus passenger was killed after dense fog led to a pile-up of vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway.
On January 3, two people, including a driver, were killed in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway at night. It was feared that the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel as the sleeper bus rammed into a truck around 1 am.
On January 1, a bride was charred in an accident while she was returning in a vehicle with her husband after offering prayers in Mathura.
On December 22, five people died after their car collided with a truck near a toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway.
'Want emergency fund, insurance for cabbies': Vijay N
'50% of our orders will be reversed by a higher court': SC cautions on appeals
India's daily tally of new Covid cases less than 10,000 first time since June 9
Farmers' protest: SC refuses to step in on Republic Day tractor rally
580 adverse events reported in three days of vaccination
Covid-19 vaccination drive hit by hesitancy hurdle
Probe purported chats between Arnab Goswami and Partho Dasgupta: MVA partners
- The NCP demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the leaked WhatsApp chats, the Congress sought a probe under the Official Secrets Act and the Shiv Sena said demanded action against Arnab Goswami for breach of internal security.
MVA gains, but BJP may emerge as largest party in Maha panchayat polls
Govt assesses supply of Covid-19 vaccines to neighbours, developing countries
- Several countries have either signed agreements or are in talks with Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech, including Bangladesh, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Morocco.
Travel portals expecting better year; long-weekends likely to provide traction
- Long weekends around Republic Day, Good Friday, Holi, Janmashtami, Dussehra and Christmas are expected to see significant interest from travellers.
In probe against Khalistanis, NIA examines people linked to farmers' protests
- NIA officials said that most of the people who appeared before the agency in the last few days, have been examined as "witnesses".
Cold wave claims lives of two nomad children in Kashmir
- The family of nomads had been living in a ramshackle shed covered with tarpaulin and polythene in a forest area of Devsar in Kulgam district.
Govt postpones 10th round of talks with farmers' leaders to Jan 20: Reports
Glitches in Co-WIN portal leads to drop in Covid vaccination percentage in Bihar
- Vaccination officers complained that the Co-WIN portal was slow in responding that made uploading information on it time consuming and tedious.
Stalin accuses AIADMK govt of putting on hold projects brought during DMK rule
