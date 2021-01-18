Concerned about accidents due to fog, Agra mayor seeks expressways closure at night

Agra mayor has expressed concern over frequent accidents on expressways due to dense fog at night. Mayor Naveen Jain has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath to this effect and demanded traffic to be prohibited on the expressways connecting Agra from 8 pm to 8 am.

“With the temperature dropping and visibility is decreasing on roads because of fog, there have been many road accidents, especially on the expressways, including the 165- kilometre Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with and Noida, and the 302-kilometre Agra-Lucknow Expressway,” Jain said.

“Traffic should be prohibited on both the expressways from 8 pm to 8 am the next day so that accidents and loss of life at night, including those because of fog, could be controlled,” Jain said.

Also read: Violence at BJP roadshow led by Dilip Ghosh, Suvendu Adhikari in Kolkata

“Dense fog is leading to a pile-up of vehicles. Relief work, too, takes much time during fog. Because of foggy weather, traffic should not be allowed on expressways at night,” he said in the letter.

Dense fog on Sunday morning claimed the life of a driver of a bus which rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Three passengers were injured in the accident.

On January 14, a bus passenger was killed after dense fog led to a pile-up of vehicles on the Yamuna Expressway.

On January 3, two people, including a driver, were killed in a road accident on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway at night. It was feared that the bus driver may have fallen asleep at the wheel as the sleeper bus rammed into a truck around 1 am.

On January 1, a bride was charred in an accident while she was returning in a vehicle with her husband after offering prayers in Mathura.

On December 22, five people died after their car collided with a truck near a toll plaza on the Yamuna Expressway.