Concerns over Covid surge in Delhi, Mumbai as India sees 1,007 new cases

While India has been registering an average of nearly 1,000 Covid cases a day over the last two weeks (the daily tally dropped to the 800-mark last week), a recent comparative spike in cases in Delhi and Mumbai has sparked concerns over the spread of virus again. India on Thursday registered 1,007 new cases, marginally lower compared to 1,088 cases the day before. However, many countries across the world - including France, Germany, Italy in Europe and China - have been registering a rise in Covid patients since March. Amid worries over new variants, including the BA.2 subvariant of Omicron, and XE variant (a recombinant variant of BA.1 and BA.2), experts have suggested that people in India should not lower their guards.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, India's national capital added 299 fresh cases, a 48 per cent jump over the 202 infections the previous day. The city had recently eased the Covid curbs, dropping the mask mandate among other steps. So did Mumbai as the Maharashtra government relaxed Covid restrictions ahead of the festival of Gudi Padwa.

Also read: At 73, Mumbai sees highest one-day rise in Covid cases after March 17

India's financial capital on Wednesday reported 73 new Covid-19 cases - the highest in a day after March 17. The total number of coronavirus cases in the city stand at 10,58,567. However, no fatalities were reported in the last three days.

The country's overall coronavirus tally stands at 4,30,39,025, and the active caseload currently stands at 11,058, accounting for 0.03 percent of the total caseload, according to the Union health ministry data. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.76 percent. According to the health ministry data, the daily positivity rate stands at 0.23 percent, while the weekly positivity rate stands at 0.25 percent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: As Delhi adds 299 cases, govt says may sequence all fresh infections

At least two cases of the highly transmissible XE variant have been recorded in Mumbai and Gujarat by the local government officials.

On Sunday, India expanded the vaccination coverage by allowing booster doses for all adults. So far, 186 crore doses have been given in India.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON