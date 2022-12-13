'Condemn action by Chinese PLA': Arunachal BJP MP on LAC clash. Video

Amid criticism against the government over the December 9 clash along the Line of Actual Control between troops of India and China in Arunachal Pradesh’s Tamang district, BJP MP from Arunachal Pradesh Tapir Gao has condemned the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) over the violence. This is the first such incident since clashes were reported between the Chinese and Indian troops in the Galwan valley in Ladakh in June 2020.

"What they have done is wrong. We won't move even an inch away. No matter how hard they try, our army will give a befitting reply," the BJP MP stressed, adding that he was informed that talks took place following the December 9 violence, and "now, peace prevails".

"Troops on both sides were injured. While a few injuries were reported on the Indian side, major injuries were reported from the Chinese side. The repeat of such clashes will harm India-China ties. Along with that, I personally condemn the act of PLA,” he underlined.

The issue is likely to be brought up in Parliament on Tuesday with MPs of different parties - the Congress, the AAP and the RJD - submitting notices, calling for a discussion.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday was among the opposition leaders who attacked the central government. Again our Indian Army soldiers have been provoked by the Chinese. Our jawans fought in a resolute manner and a few of them have been injured too. We are one with the nation on the issues of national security and would not like to politicise it. But the Modi government should be honest about the Chinese transgressions and the construction at all points near the LAC, since April 2020. The government needs to take the nation into confidence by discussing this issue in Parliament," he said on Twitter.

#WATCH | On India-China face-off in Tawang sector, BJP MP from Arunachal-East, Tapir Gao says, "...I heard that a few injuries were reported on Indian side but PLA suffered much more injuries...Indian soldiers at border won't budge even an inch...The incident is condemnable..." pic.twitter.com/H2G429ab1Z — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2022

Lok Sabha MP Asadduddin Owaisi, who has also sought a discussion, tweeted: "The details of the incident are sketchy. What was the cause of the clash? Were shots fired or was it like Galwan? How many soldiers have been injured? What is their condition? Why can’t the Parliament extend their public support to the soldiers to send a strong message to China?"

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON