Cong banks on Lalu Prasad to iron out differences in Bihar’s Grand Alliance

Updated: Jan 14, 2020 22:15 IST

Upset by the big brother attitude of Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD) Bihar unit president Jagadanand Singh, state Congress leaders are now looking for Lalu Prasad’s intervention to resolve the issues nagging the opposition Grand Alliance (GA) in Bihar ahead of 2020 assembly polls.

“The RJD is definitely the major party in the GA, and it should behave like big-hearted party. RJD chief Lalu Prasad knows how to steer the coalition to success. The Congress party is confident that Prasad would step in to ensure better coordination among the GA partners,” said senior Congress leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra over the fissures appearing in GA after Singh took over as the state RJD chief.

Lalu Prasad is serving time in jail in Ranchi after his conviction in the fodder scam.

Expressing his annoyance over the war of words within the GA, Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Sadanand Singh once again demanded a coordination committee to hammer out the differences. “The GA will remain crippled with one issue or the other if there is no coordination committee in the alliance,” said the Congress veteran.

Sadanand Singh, a nine-time legislator, also added that the RJD must understand that it would not dethrone chief minister Nitish Kumar or defeat the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) onits own in Bihar. “RJD had tried in 2000 and 2010, but miserably failed. We need to weave out Jharkhand like adjustments to oust the NDA from power in Bihar,” he added.

The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) leaders are enraged over Jagadanand Singh’s recent statement in which he had unilaterally declared opposition leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as the alliance’s chief ministerial face and allegedly asked the coalition partners to walk out if they did not agree with it. Singh’s assertion that he had not asked for support from any ally partners for the RJD’s Bihar bandh to protest the NRC on December 21 also rubbed the Congress leaders the wrong way.

“Congress workers were there in the bandh. Some of them are facing police cases also. How can as senior leader like Jagadanand Singh make such lowly comments? Such type of remarks can worsen the scenario for secular forces in their fight against the communal brigade. Instead of criticizing leaders of its ally, it would have been better if Jagadanand Singh started attacking the government for its failures,” said Mishra, adding that the GA’s chief ministerial face in Bihar would be decided in the meeting of allies and with the consent of AICC chief Sonia Gandhi.

A senior RJD leader, on condition of anonymity, claimed that Jagadanand Singh was making outrageous remarks against the GA leaders to pave the entry of his son Sudhakar Singh into electoral politics from Ramgarh by cosying up with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

“In 2009, the RJD-Congress alliance was broken as Jagadanand Singh wanted to contest from Buxar against the Congress’s wish to field KK Tiwari,” said the RJD leader, adding that Sudhakar had unsuccessfully contested the seat on BJP ticket earlier.

Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi had also dismissed Jagadand Singh’s projection of Tejashwi’s as GA leader in Bihar. Meanwhile, Jagadand Singh clarified that he had batted for Tejashwi’s face in the party and not in the alliance.