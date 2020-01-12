Ahead of Bihar assembly polls, voices of discontent emerge in RJD

assembly-elections

Internal fissures in the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) have emerged with former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh on Sunday saying the party is ”ill-prepared for the assembly polls” due to be held this year.

“ I am not part of the jaikara team ( I am not a cheer leader ) that I would support every action of the party and not point out its follies. The party today is ill-prepared to face the challenges ahead of the crucial assembly polls in October and there is no effort whatsoever to galvanise the workers for a sustained fight against burning issues be it CAA, NRC or unemployment,” said Singh, while talking to newsmen.

The opposition grand alliance in Bihar includes RJD, Congress, Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and others.

Singh slammed the state president, Jagdanand Singh, for taking a hardline approach towards allies on the issue of GA coordinatorship and making Tejashwi the CM’s face of GA.

“ Who will become GA coordinator or who will become CM’s face of GA should be discussed at the meeting of all allies. RJD has 81 MLA but Tejashwi is leader of the RJDLP. We need all anti BJP forces to come together to fight the NDA, which is not happening ,” he said, hinting how he continues to have reservations over Tejashwi’s candidature as CM’s face.

Singh said he had also sent a letter to RJD Lalu Prasad, former chief minister Rabri Devi, state president Jagdanand Singh and leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav to apprise them how the party need to come out of its complacency and raising questions as why the state unit of the party had failed to form state to block level committee and also reorganize the various wings.

“ Every day the BJP or JD(U) leaders are doing press conference hitting out against the RJD but our party never bothers to counter the allegations. What are we doing,” he asked.

Meanwhile, Jagdanand Singh told mediapersons that he does not give much importance to such letters “ People do give advises. This is an internal matter...,” he said.

Congress MLC Premchand Mishra said Singh’s statement was an internal matter of the RJD.