Cong chief forms task force for management

india Updated: Mar 29, 2020 00:29 IST
New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Saturday formed a task force to intensify efforts of the states ruled by her party to deal with the situation due to the coronavirus pandemic, the party said in a statement .

The task force includes former Union ministers P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, M Veerappa Moily and Chhattisgarh minister Tamradhwaj Sahu.

“The members of the task force will start work immediately with the respective Congress-ruled states to ensure that the daily distress and suffering of people is mitigated,” the statement said.

The Congress is in power in six states and Union territories.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi separately criticised the government over a lack of a contingency plan for the migrant workers, who are leaving big cities in the backdrop of the coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent three-week lockdown imposed to check its spread.

“Out of work and facing an uncertain future, millions of our brothers and sisters across India are struggling to find their way back home. It’s shameful that we’ve allowed any Indian citizen to be treated this way and that the Government had no contingency plans in place for this exodus,” he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre over the “appalling condition” of migrant workers walking back to their homes. “The government is responsible for this terrible condition. Bringing citizens to such a state is a very big crime,” he tweeted. He said all citizens should at least get support and respect, and urged the government to take concrete steps so that the current situation does not turn into a tragedy.

Rahul Gandhi urged the people and his party leaders and workers to come forward to provide food, water and shelter to the migrant workers.

