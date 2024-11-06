Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge dissolves entire party unit in Himachal Pradesh

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday dissolved the entire Himachal Pradesh party unit, PTI reported.



The move is being seen as the grand old party's effort to restructure the hill state's Congress unit. There has been no change within its ranks ever since the party formed the government in the state in December 2022.



Outgoing Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) chief Pratibha Singh is already a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the topmost decision making body of the party.



Singh, the wife of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, was appointed as state Congress chief in April 2022. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

"Congress president has approved the proposal to dissolve the entire state unit of the PCC, district presidents and Block Congress Committees of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect," an official communication from AICC general secretary K C Venugopal said.

Himachal Pradesh Congress unit hit by factionalism

The Himachal PCC has been reportedly hit by factionalism, visible during the Rajya Sabha election.



Congress candidate Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rival Harsh Mahajan after some party MLAs defected and cross-voted.

Mahajan was appointed one of the working presidents of Himachal Congress when he switched sides and joined the BJP.

Several names are doing the rounds for the new party chief in the state. Some ministers, including Anirudh Singh and Harshvardhan Chauhan, are among the prominent ones.



Earlier this year, the Congress high command dissolved the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee following the party's dismal performance in the State and general elections.



OPCC president Sarat Pattanayak and other office-bearers were removed in July following the party's disappointing performance in 2024 election. Presently, the Odisha Congress is being run by a 15-member coordination committee after the AICC dissolved the party's state unit. All the district, block and divisional committees of the party in Odisha were also dissolved.