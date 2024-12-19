Cong forcibly tried to enter Raj Bhawan, says Himanta, orders cops to file FIR

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday accused the Congress of forcibly trying to enter Raj Bhawan during a protest march on December 18 and said a police probe would be carried out into the breach. Guwahati, Dec 18 (ANI): Assam Congress supporters hold 'Chalo Raj Bhavan' protest on the Adani issue, in Guwahati on Wednesday. (ANI Photo) (Abdul Sajid)

The chief minister’s statement came a day after Mridul Islam, a lawyer and Congress worker, who participated in the protest died, prompting the party to link his death to the excessive police force and use of tear gas by the police to disperse the protesters. Several journalists covering the event were also affected by the police action.

“The institution of the Governor stands above partisan politics. Yesterday, Congress party leaders attempted to forcibly enter Raj Bhawan by breaching police barricades and causing chaos in the vicinity,” Sarma said in a post on X.

The CM, who also heads the home portfolio, said the police will register a first information report (FIR) and conduct a thorough inquiry into the incident, including a review of video recordings.

“Henceforth, no demonstrations will be permitted near the Raj Bhawan. A designated area has already been allocated for protests and demonstrations,” Sarma said in the post.

A 45-year-old Congress worker, who fell ill after attending a protest on Wednesday, died later in Guwahati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The Assam Congress alleged that tear-gas used by the police against protesters was the reason behind the death and filed a police complaint against Assam Police personnel.

Guwahati commissioner of police Diganta Barah has denied the charge.

On Thursday, Congress leader of opposition in the state assembly Debabrata Saikia said that the police action against the protesters violated standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be used by police while handling riots and protests. “Without any permission from senior officers present at the spot on Wednesday, some junior police personnel used tear gas shells. There should be a probe into this incident which led to the death of one of our colleagues,” said Saikia.

Following Wednesday’s incident, police have stepped up security arrangements in the capital Dispur in and around Janata Bhawan, the state secretariat complex and promulgated prohibitory orders under Section 163 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).