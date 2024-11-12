Cong has double PhD in stalling projects, says PM Modi in Maharashtra poll pitch

NAGPUR: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday, labelling the opposition’s coalition in Maharashtra as the “biggest players of corruption” and asserting that the people should vote for the Mahayukti candidates if they wanted to see rapid development in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a public meeting ahead of Maharashtra Assembly elections, at Chimur in Chandrapur district

PM Modi said that if the Congress and its allies come to power in Maharashtra, the state’s development projects would come to a grinding halt. “The Congress has a double PhD in stalling projects. If you want rapid development to continue, re-elect the Mahayuti candidates,” PM Modi told an election meeting in Chimur in eastern Vidarbha’s Chandrapur district.

PM Modi also accused the Congress of dividing people, saying it had been the mentality of the Congress’s ‘shahi parivar’ (royal family) that it was born to rule the country. “This is the reason that after Independence, the Congress never allowed Dalits, backward classes and Adivasis to progress,” Modi said.

“It is a dangerous game of the Congress to break your unity. If a tribal society gets divided into castes, its identity and strength will be lost,” Modi said at the rally ahead of voting on November 20. “If you do not remain united, then the Congress will snatch away your reservation,” he added.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leads the Mahayuti alliance, with the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and is hoping to retain power in a high-stakes contest. The MVA, which comprises the Congress, the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and the NCP (Sharadchandraji Pawar), is aiming to replicate its performance in the Lok Sabha elections, when it won 30 of the state’s 48 seats.

PM Modi described the BJP’s “Sankalp Patra” poll manifesto as a commitment to Maharashtra’s development. “The rapid development of Maharashtra is beyond the reach of the Aghadi. They have only mastered the art of hindering growth,” he proclaimed. “Aghadi means the biggest player of corruption,” Modi asserted, positioning the coalition as “masters in breaking growth.”

Maharashtra had seen unprecedented development in the past two-and-a-half years under the “Mahayuti” regime, despite obstacles from the Congress and the Aghadi, he said, describing Maharashtra as a favoured destination for foreign investment in the country.

PM Modi also raised the resolution in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for the restoration of Article 370 of the Constitution, which used to grant special status to Jammu & Kashmir before it was scrapped in 2019.

“Just a few weeks ago, we saw what happened in Jammu and Kashmir. This region has been burning for decades due to separatism and terrorism. The law under which all this happened was Article 370. And this Article 370 was a legacy of Congress… When we abolished it, we fully integrated Kashmir with India and its Constitution,” he said.

“Will you allow the Congress and its allies to bring back Article 370 in Kashmir,” he asked, accusing the Congress and its allies of politically benefiting from violence and separatism.