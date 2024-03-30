Cong: Have papers to prove BJP took 40% commission in 2023

Day after a special court issued summons to Congress leaders in connection with a defamation case, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee on Friday alleged that they have the required documents to prove the accusations. Special court of people’s representatives in Bengaluru has issued summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Siddaramaiah, and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar in connection with a defamation case the BJP had filed against them over a “40% commission” advertisement. (Congress Twitter)

On Thursday, the special court of people’s representatives in Bengaluru has issued summons to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, chief minister Siddaramaiah, and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar in connection with a defamation case the BJP had filed against them over a “40% commission” advertisement that the Congress had released during the assembly election campaign last year.

The court had ordered the Congress leaders to appear before the court on specific dates. While Rahul Gandhi has been directed to appear on June 1, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar have been summoned to appear on April 29.

The court instructed the Sadashivanagar police to issue summons to Shivakumar, the High Grounds police have been directed to issue summons to the CM.

However, Rahul Gandhi’s legal representative cited his inability to attend the court due to election commitments. As a result, the court granted a time exemption, scheduling his appearance for June 1.

The defamation case is in connection with an advertisement published by the Congress during the Assembly elections last year alleging corruption by the BJP. They claimed that the BJP had taken 40% bribe in every government contract.The BJP filed a complaint in court, claiming that the advertisement tarnished the party’s reputation.

BJP state unit general secretary S Shivprasad, who filed the private complaint on May 9, 2023, argued that the advertisement contained false allegations against the BJP, causing damage to the party’s reputation.

KPCC media wing spokesperson Raghu Dodderi said, “Whatever allegations we have made, we will produce documents to the court. The state government has already ordered an inquiry against the corruption cases done during the BJP regime, and an investigation is underway,‘’ he added.

In retaliation, BJP state unit media wing co-ordinator Karunakar said, “If the BJP got a commission, why can’t the present government identify the accused and bring them to justice? The court should punish the Congress leaders.”