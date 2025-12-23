Cong high command, Rahul to take call on leadership issue: CM

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Monday reiterated that any decision on a possible change in the state’s leadership would rest solely with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the party high command, and that he would accept their decision. Siddaramaiah (PTI)

Speaking to reporters, Siddaramaiah said he had already communicated with the party leadership and was told that a decision would be taken at the appropriate time. “I don’t know about it. Rahul Gandhi and the high command have to decide. Whatever they decide, I’m committed to it,” he said.

Siddaramaiah also criticised continued media focus on the issue, arguing that he had already addressed the matter in the Assembly. “What is there to ask so many questions on the issue? After I have said whatever I have to in the Assembly, why still discuss this?” he said. On Friday, he had told the Assembly that he would continue in office and claimed that the Congress high command was “in my favour,” while insisting that no decision had been taken to limit his tenure to 2 point 5 years.

The chief minister dismissed speculation in political circles about a “political revolution” after Sankranti, again stressing that the final call lay with the party leadership. “Everything is over. I’m saying it once for all, ultimately, the high command has to make a decision. Everyone will abide by whatever the high command decides,” he said.

Responding to Kharge’s assertion that no individual was bigger than the party, Siddaramaiah agreed, saying, “Yes, it is a matter that should be accepted by everyone. It is impossible for anyone to be bigger than the party.”

The chief minister also addressed questions about senior Congress MLA K N Rajanna, a close confidant, meeting Shivakumar. “Let him meet. Shivakumar is the president of the party state unit. What is wrong with that?” Siddaramaiah said. Reacting to Shivakumar’s claim that he had appointed Rajanna as chairman of the District Apex Cooperative Bank during the S M Krishna led Congress government between 1999 and 2004, Siddaramaiah said, “Claiming credit for appointing some to some post while in power is not important. S M Krishna was the CM, the then- government had appointed.”

Shivakumar met Rajanna at a private guest house on Saturday night and again on Sunday, drawing attention because Rajanna has been regarded as part of Siddaramaiah’s core circle and had earlier opposed any transfer of power. People aware of the details the meeting lasted nearly 2 hours and covered issues including power transfer, future party affairs and the apex cooperative bank chairman post.

Rajanna said Shivakumar had met him in his capacity as party president. “Shivakumar is our party president. He can come and meet me whenever he wants. He will do whatever is in the best interest of the party. There is no politics involved in it,” he said. While maintaining that his stand had not changed, Rajanna said, “Even if anyone makes efforts, the final decision rests with the party high command.” He reiterated his support for Siddaramaiah, adding, “I am always in favour of Siddaramaiah irrespective of his efforts. I stand by my statement.”

Playing down the power tussle in the Karnataka state unit of Congress, AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot on Monday said, both Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar are working like brothers, and whatever decision the Congress high command takes on the matter will be acceptable to everyone.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, with Shivakumar seated next to him, he said, “When PCC (state Congress) chief(Shivakumar) has called the Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) his elder brother, and the chief minister says he (Shivakumar) is my younger brother, that settles the matter.”

“Let me tell you that the Karnataka government has functioned with full integrity and dedication. Whatever promises we made as a party before the polls, we are fulfilling all of them. We are working strongly, and I can assure you in 2028 the Congress party will come back with a thumping majority,” Pilot said to a question on the Congress high command’s reluctance to end the power tussle.

The remarks came a day after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sought to downplay speculation over leadership change, saying the confusion existed only at the local level and not within the party’s central leadership. Kharge also said that state leaders should take responsibility for resolving internal disputes rather than attributing them to the high command.

The renewed statements come amid heightened political tension within the ruling Congress, following the government reaching the halfway mark of its 5 year term on November 20.

On Friday, Shivakumar had told reporters that he and the chief minister reached an agreement through the intervention of the high command.