Dry heat from Pakistan, humid air from Arabian Sea: Why Delhi feels like 53°C

Delhi reeled under intense heat on Tuesday again, with the "feels like" temperature soaring to 53.5 degrees Celsius at 5.30 pm. While actual temperatures across the city stayed around 40–41 degrees Celsius at major stations, dry winds from Pakistan and moisture from the Arabian Sea made it feel much worse. The intense heat is being driven by dry westerly winds from Pakistan, which are keeping temperatures high. (Ishant Chauhan/Hindustan Times)

Here's why Delhi is baking The intense heat is being driven by dry westerly winds from Pakistan, which are keeping temperatures high, while southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are also reaching Delhi and increasing humidity, experts said, according to news agency PTI.

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet, the interaction between these dry and moist air masses leads to cloud formation, but there is not enough moisture for widespread rainfall.

By the time clouds develop, usually around 4 or 5 pm, the day's maximum temperature has already been recorded, causing both the actual temperature and the "feels like" temperature to remain unusually high.

According to IMD readings, Safdarjung recorded 40.5°C, while Palam touched 41.0°C, Lodhi Road stood at 40.1°C, and Ayanagar also recorded 40.1°C. The Ridge station was the hottest at 41.5°C, with temperatures ranging 2–4.8 degrees above normal across stations.

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Despite the oppressive conditions, no heatwave was realised over Delhi, the IMD said.

"As per data received until now, the heatwave criteria is satisfied only at one station over the subdivision of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi. No heatwave was realised over Delhi today as we need a minimum of two stations over the subdivision of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi to satisfy the heatwave criteria," the IMD said.

Also Read: Delhi bakes as 'feels like' temp soars to 53.5°C, and it's not yet a heatwave

Trace rainfall reported in parts of the city The weather office also recorded trace rainfall at several locations. Till 8.30 am, Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar reported trace rainfall, while Ridge remained dry.

Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, trace rainfall was reported only at Palam and Ayanagar, with no rainfall at Safdarjung, Lodhi Road and Ridge.

(With inputs from PTI)