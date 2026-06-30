Delhi bakes as 'feels like' temp soars to 53.5°C, and it's not yet a heatwave

Delhi experienced punishing humidity and heat on Tuesday, with the "feels like" temperature (heat index) soaring to 53.5 degrees Celsius at 5.30 pm. The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees above normal. (ANI/FILE)

Despite the oppressive conditions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the capital did not technically meet the threshold required to officially declare a heatwave.

The maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi's base weather station, settled at 40.5 degrees Celsius, 3.1 degrees above normal. Palam recorded 41.0 degrees Celsius, 3.2 degrees above normal, while Lodhi Road registered 40.1 degrees Celsius, also 3.1 degrees above normal.

Ridge was the hottest location in the city at 41.5 degrees Celsius, 4.8 degrees above normal, while Ayanagar recorded 40.1 degrees Celsius, 2.0 degrees above normal.

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According to the IMD, trace rainfall was recorded till 8.30 am at Safdarjung, Palam, Lodhi Road and Ayanagar, while Ridge received no rainfall. Between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm, trace rainfall was reported at Palam and Ayanagar, whereas Safdarjung, Lodhi Road and Ridge recorded no rain.

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung settled at 30.2 degrees Celsius, 2.3 notches above normal. Palam also recorded a minimum of 30.2 degrees Celsius, 2.4 notches above normal. Lodhi Road and Ayanagar recorded 31.2 degrees Celsius, 4.2 notches and 4.4 notches above normal, respectively, while Ridge recorded 29.3 degrees Celsius, 3.8 notches above normal.

No heatwave yet Despite the oppressive conditions, no heatwave was realised over Delhi, the IMD said. "As per data received until now, the heatwave criteria is satisfied only at one station over the subdivision of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi. No heatwave was realised over Delhi today as we need a minimum of two stations over the subdivision of Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi to satisfy the heatwave criteria," the IMD said.

Why Delhi is baking in intense heat According to experts, the dry westerly winds from Pakistan are keeping temperatures high, while southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea are also reaching Delhi and increasing humidity.

"When these dry and moist air masses interact, clouds do form, but there is not enough moisture for widespread rainfall. By the time cloud formation takes place, usually around 4 or 5 pm, the day's maximum temperature has already been recorded. That is why both the maximum temperature and the 'feel-like' temperature have remained unusually high," Mahesh Palawat from Skymet told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)