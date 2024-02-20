Cong leader hints Kerala CM ‘had final say’ in 2012 killing of ex-CPM leader Chandrasekharan

Congress's Kerala unit chief K Sudhakaran claimed on Tuesday that there could have been a possibility of the current chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, ‘having the final say in the 2012 murder of TP Chandrasekharan,’ founder of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP). This statement came a day after the high court upheld the conviction of 12 accused, including local Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders. Kerala Congress chief K Sudhakaran addressing press conference in Ernakulam on Tuesday.(ANI)

During a press conference in Ernakulam, Sudhakaran said, “There are still people to be jailed. The killing was done with the knowledge of the state leadership. It is possible that Pinarayi Vijayan gave the last word in the murder. The order of the High Court is satisfactory."

"We will support KK Rama's appeal against the court action acquitting P. Mohanan,” KPCC chief Sudhakaran was quoted by ANI as saying.

On Monday, the Kerala High Court upheld the conviction of 12 accused, including local leaders of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and overturned the acquittal of two others by a lower court. This decision pertained to the murder of TP Chandrasekharan, the founder of the Revolutionary Marxist Party (RMP), who was attacked by a group of assailants in May 2012. Additionally, the high court affirmed the trial court's decision to acquit the remaining accused in Vadakara.

Out of the 12 convicted by the trial court, 11 received life sentences, while one was sentenced to three years in jail. KK Rema, Chandrasekharan's widow and the RMP MLA from the Vadakara Assembly constituency welcomed the high court's decision.

Chandrasekharan murder

Chandrasekharan, once a prominent local leader of the CPI(M) in Vatakara, Kozhikode district, parted ways with the party in 2008. He went on to establish a new organization named RMP, which posed a significant challenge to his former party, particularly in areas around Onchiyam.

During the night of May 4, 2012, a group of attackers driving an Innova car collided with Chandrasekharan's motorcycle. After he fell on the ground, they fatally assaulted him with swords. To deter witnesses, one of the assailants detonated a country-made bomb, causing an explosion. The severity of Chandrasekharan's wounds, as noted during the autopsy, suggested the aggressive and hostile nature of the attackers.