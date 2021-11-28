Cong leader Manish Tewari criticises fellow partyman Chowdhury on Twitter

Senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on Sunday shared screenshots of his Twitter timeline clarifying that he had criticised the government over the China issue.

The clarification came after Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's jibe that Tewari should focus on China and its recent activities on the border instead of the Mumbai 26/11 attacks.

"Dear Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury dada, the screenshots of the tweets addressed to Defense Minister Rajnath Singh below hope address your concern and criticism also. The continued incursions by China and the response of NDA/ BJP Government to them do form a substantial part of my book," Tewari tweeted.

Chowdhury had earlier slammed Tewari for criticising the then United Progressive Alliance government for its response to the 26/11 Mumbai terror strike in his upcoming book '10 Flash Points; 20 Years - National Security Situations that Impacted India'.

Chowdhury said, "instead of the 26/11 attacks, Tewari should focus on China and its recent activities along the country's border."

"He (Manish Tewari) should be focusing more on China that has captured many of our areas in Ladakh and built villages in Arunachal Pradesh," Chowdhury said to ANI.

An expert from Tewari's upcoming book reads: "For a state that has no compunctions in brutally slaughtering hundreds of innocent people, restraint is not a sign of strength; it is perceived as a symbol of weakness. There comes a time when actions must speak louder than words. 26/11 was one such time when it just should have been done," an excerpt from the book read.

"It, therefore, is my considered opinion that India should have actioned a kinetic response in the days following India's 9/11," it added.

Citing Tewari's book, BJP had earlier launched an attack on Congress and stated that the excerpts from the publication show that the then UPA government was insensitive, useless and was even not concerned about national security.

Mumbai had come to a standstill on November 26, 2008, when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who entered the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shootings and bombings that injured over 300 and claimed the lives of 166 people in India's financial capital.

The attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel.

