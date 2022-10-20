Home / India News / Cong MLA booked in illegal land allocation case

Cong MLA booked in illegal land allocation case

Published on Oct 20, 2022 12:20 AM IST

According to the complainant lodged by RTI activist KC Rajanna, the Malur taluk land grant committee in Kolar district, headed by Gowda, illegally granted 86 acres of revenue land to beneficiaries, incurring a loss of over ₹150 crore to the state exchequer.

Besides Rajanna, the complaint also named MLA K Nanje Gowda , Malur taluk tahsildar and land grant committee secretary B Nagaraj, land grant committee members D Nagaraja, N Nagappa, A Lakshmamma and Shirastedar. (Representational photo)
ByCoovercolly Indresh, Mysuru

The special public representatives court has passed an order to register an FIR against Congress’s Malur MLA, KY Nanje Gowda, in connection with the illegal land allocation case.

According to the complainant lodged by RTI activist KC Rajanna, the Malur taluk land grant committee in Kolar district, headed by Gowda, illegally granted 86 acres of revenue land to beneficiaries, incurring a loss of over 150 crore to the state exchequer.

“The committee, headed by MLA Nanje Gowda, sanctioned state government-owned land to even deceased, minors and non-eligible persons. The sanctioning of land is not only illegal but also the persons who got ownership of lands are not legitimate beneficiaries,” said Rajanna.

Besides Rajanna, the complaint also named MLA K Nanje Gowda , Malur taluk tahsildar and land grant committee secretary B Nagaraj, land grant committee members D Nagaraja, N Nagappa, A Lakshmamma and Shirastedar.

“I had filed a complaint with the Malur police circle inspector to register an FIR, but the complaint was turned down. Following that, I lodged a private complaint with the special public representative’s court,” he said, urging the court to lodge a complaint against the accused under Sections 468 ( forgery for purpose of cheating) 464 (making a false document),465 (forgery),471 (using as genuine a forged 1 [document or electronic record]),420 (cheating) 120b (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.

After hearing the matter, the Bengaluru 42nd MP/MLA special court judge J Preeth on Tuesday ordered the police to file an FIR in the case and submit a report by December 7, added Rajanna.

Gowda, however, dismissed the allegations.

“The land grant committee headed by me sanctioned land to real beneficiaries and eligible who filed applications under form no 50 and 53. The land grant committee has the power to sanction the land to the holders of that land,” he said.

Earlier, too, the sub-district magistrate and assistant commissioner cancelled the land granted by the committee to beneficiaries but the high court set aside the order and sanctioned the land to beneficiaries, he added. 

