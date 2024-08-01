Cong MP files privilege notice over caste row

Former Punjab chief minister and Lok Sabha MP Charanjit Singh Channi filed a breach of privilege notice against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sharing the speech of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anurag Thakur in which the former Union minister remarked that people whose caste was unknown were demanding a caste census, a comment that the Opposition believes was aimed at Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Thakur’s remarks during the Budget debate also triggered a massive protest when the House resumed on Wednesday, forcing an adjournment. Charanjit Singh Channi speaking in the Lok Sabha during the monsoon session of Parliament. (ANI)

In his notice against the PM under Rule 222 of the Lok Sabha, Channi said: “The PM had tweeted on ‘X’ a portion of remarks which were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Chair.” While the remark on caste was not expunged, two other words were expunged from Thakur’s speech.

“On 30 July, 2024, certain objectionable remarks made by Shri Anurag Singh Thakur were expunged from the proceedings of the House by the Speaker, Lok Sabha. Relevant extracts from proceedings are enclosed,” Channi said. “It is, however, shocking to note that these expunged portions had been tweeted by the Prime Minister on X along with the video of the whole speech. In addition to this, other objectionable expunged words in the speech were also tweeted.”

“In view of the foregoing, the Prime Minister’s tweeting of remarks which had been expunged from the proceedings of Lok Sabha clearly amounts to a breach of privilege and contempt of the House. I, therefore, contemplate to move a privilege motion against Prime Minister and request you to please admit my motion...,” Channi said.

Lok Sabha officials maintained that all such notices are examined by the Speaker who will decide if it should be forwarded to the privileges committee for enquiry.

To be sure, the Prime Minister tweeted Thakur’s speech at 7.36pm on Tuesday, and references to Jawaharlal Nehru and words suggesting the Congress leaders misled the House were expunged by the Chair after 9pm. The reference to caste was not expunged.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned until 12pm on Wednesday after Opposition members demanded a caste census and protested Thakur’s controversial remark the previous day.

Thakur on Tuesday attacked the Opposition saying that people whose caste is unknown were talking about the caste census. Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, who on Monday promised a caste census if INDIA group comes to power, reacted saying “whoever talks and fights for SCs, STs, OBCs will face such abuses. I gladly accept such abuse.” As Congress leaders demanded his apology, Thakur clarified that he did not name anybody. Gandhi said, “Anurag Thakur has abused me and insulted me. But I do not want any apology from him.”

Opposition members continued their protest on Wednesday, trooping into the Well of the House, raising slogans and holding placards. Responding to them during the question hour, Union minister for parliamentary affairs Kiren Rijiju said, “The Opposition and Rahul Gandhi rally about caste the whole day, but when we ask about their caste, they create issues.”

Rijiju further alleged that the Congress is “weakening the morale” of the country by speaking against the army and “tarnishing” the democracy of India, and urged the Opposition to adhere to parliamentary rules.

Speaker Om Birla condemned the Opposition’s actions and advised them not to display placards.