Cong MP Jairam Ramesh's ‘Jawan’ dare to Centre after ‘Gadar 2’ screened in new Parliament

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh challenged the BJP-led Narendra Modi regarding the recent Shah Rukh Khan starrer ‘Jawan’ movie, questioning whether it could be screened in the new Parliament building, just as Sunny Deol's ‘Gadar 2’ was screened a few days ago. Both Gadar 2 and Jawan carry strong political messages.

While Sunny Deol's latest movie is a sequel to the 2001 hit film 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha,' set against the backdrop of the India-Pakistan war of 1971, Khan's movie addresses fictional situations related to farmer suicides, deficiencies in government hospitals, and offers a different perspective on patriotism.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jairam Ramesh wrote, “Gadar-2 was shown in the new Parliament building a few days back. Will the Modi Sarkar have the courage to screen Jawan as well?”

Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 was screened for all Lok Sabha members over three days, commencing on August 25. This marked the first instance of a movie screening being organised within Parliament.

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Jawan’, which hit theaters on Thursday (September 7), features Nayanthara in the lead role and has an ensemble cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, among others. Directed by Atlee and produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, it has been released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film's dialogues have become very popular since the release of the film.In the film, Shah Rukh's character has a monologue saying, “Jo aapse vote maang raha hai aap unsee sawal pucho. Pucho unse ki agle 5 saal tak mere liye kya karoge (Ask questions to the leader who is seeking votes from you. Ask him what he plans to do for you in the next five years.)”

On day one of its release, Jawan minted ₹75 crore (Hindi: ₹65.5 crore, Tamil: ₹5.5 crore, Telugu: ₹4 crore), according to Sacnilk.com.

Gadar 2 vs Jawan: ‘Mood of the Nation’

Earlier on Friday, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya stated that the success of the movie 'Gadar 2' reflects the ‘mood of the nation’, which was later countered by Trinamool Congress leader Saket Gokhale, referring to the release of ‘Jawan.’

“BJP is at a point where it’s too rattled to understand the mood of the nation. Wait for the box office records that #Jawan & King @iamsrk are going to create. That’ll tell you the mood of the nation,” Gokhale wrote on X.

