Shah Rukh Khan teases second instalment of Jawan, responds to X user questioning number of female actors in Atlee's film

Actor Shah Rukh Khan has teased a second instalment of his latest release, the action film Jawan, while responding to a fan. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Shah Rukh thanked his fans for showering love on his new film. He also replied when a person questioned the number of female actors in Jawan. (Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan was the only star who never gave in to underworld bullying, recalls Sanjay Gupta) (Clockwise from left top) Shah Rukh Khan with Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanaya Malhotra. Priyamani and Ridhi Dogra in stills from Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan on Jawan spoiler

A fan wrote on X, "Sir I don’t want to give spoilers but what a speech in the end!!!!." Shah Rukh responded to fan, "Arree usmein spoiler nahi hai…. Desh ki bhalaai ke liye sab spoilers maaf (That's not a spoiler... All spoilers are excused for the good of the nation). Everyone should exercise their right to vote intelligently and responsibly. Par haan… isko chhodh ke baaki film ki spoilers main nahi bata raha hoon! Aur aap bhi matt bataana please (But I won't share any other spoilers except this! You also don't share please)."

Shah Rukh Khan on female cast in Jawan

A person shared several photos, posters and stills of Shah Rukh with the female cast of the film including Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone. They asked, "Itni ladkiyan kyun hai sir film mein (Why are there so many girls in the film sir)?"

The actor said, "Yeh sab kyun ginn raha hai… mere looks ginn na (Why are you counting all these...count my looks)!! Keep love and respect in your heart and maa aur beti ka samman karo….aur aage badho (Keep love and respect in your heart and respect mother and daughter and go ahead)!"

Shah Rukh Khan teases part two of Jawan

A tweet read, “Sir kaali ke saath ‘deal’ kyu nahi kar rahe (Why aren't you doing a deal with Kaali).. I am a big Vijay Sethupathi sir fan!”

Shah Rukh replied, “I am a big fan of Vijay sir too… par Kaali ka kaala dhan toh le liya ab dekho doosron ke bhi Swiss banks se lekar aata hoon… Buss visa ka hi wait kar raha hoon (I have taken the black money from Kaali and watch how I bring back those from Swiss banks as well...just waiting for the visa). Ha ha!!!” Vijay Sethupathi essays the role of Kaali in Jawan.

Shah Rukh Khan on being called Robinhood Rathore

A social media person asked, "Sir kya apko main Robinhood Rathore bula sakta hoon (can I call you Robinhood Rathore)?" He responded, "Robinhood ka pata nahi, par Vikram Rathore daani bhi hai aur sacha Hindustani bhi (I don't know about Robinhood but Vikram Rathore is charitable as well as a true Indian)!!" Shah Rukh plays the role of Vikram Rathore in the film.

Shah Rukh gives tips to a fan.

SRK gives tips to fan who wants to be like Jawan

Another fan said, "I also want to be like Jawan!! Any tips?" Shah Rukh tweeted, "Main bhi aap hoon (I am what you are)… #Jawan is you. And you are a feeling, you are the heart of Hindustan. Be kind, be nice, stand for what’s right, keep love and respect in your heart for all things our country stands for and don’t forget to pray. Then you are fully…Ready!!!"

About Jawan

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan stars Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt were seen in cameo roles. It also features Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Lehar Khan, and Aaliyah Qureshi. The pan-India thriller released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu on September 7.

