‘Quite the irony’: Cong MP Jairam Ramesh slams BJP's Quit India campaign

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party over its campaign on the 81st anniversary of the Quit India Movement Day. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), he said, “It is quite the irony that those who were never part of the Freedom movement, those who never supported the Quit India movement, and those whose ideological forebears supported the British government, are talking of Quit India today.” Congress senior leader Jairam Ramesh(ANI File)

“The RSS actively opposed Gandhiji's Quit India movement of August 1942. While Gandhiji was launching the Movement, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, the founder of the Jan Sangh, was in an alliance government with the Muslim League in Bengal,” the Congress leader said.

READ | BJP should quit Delhi, says Mamata Banerjee; opposes UCC

He further launched an attack on the BJP over the turmoil in Manipur and the rising prices of commodities across the country. Jairam Ramesh said, “Those who are Quiet on Manipur burning must Quit… Those who are Quiet on the intolerable price rise of essential commodities, petrol, diesel and LPG must Quit…. Those who are Quiet on their quid pro quo relationship with Adani must Quit.”

Earlier, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, “We had told the British to quit India. Today we want the BJP-led government at the Centre to quit Delhi.”

“The prime minister doesn’t fulfil even one per cent of the promises he makes before any election… “You have no right to stay in power at the Centre,” she added.

READ | India asking corruption, dynasty, appeasement to quit India: PM Modi

The BJP launched a massive campaign on Quit India Movement Day anniversary to attack the Opposition's INDIA bloc. Taking potshots at the Opposition for naming their alliance as INDIA, PM Modi said earlier that even banned organisations like the Indian Mujahideen, Popular Front of India (PFI), and Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) had the name ‘India’ in them.

In a post on X, the prime minister wrote, “Tributes to the greats who took part in the Quit India Movement. Under the leadership of Gandhi Ji, this Movement played a major role in freeing India from colonial rule. Today, India is saying in one voice: Corruption Quit India… Dynasty Quit India… Appeasement Quit India.”