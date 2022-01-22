Cong releases first list of 40 candidates for Manipur polls

IMPHAL: The Congress on Saturday released its first list of 40 candidates, including 19 new faces, for the Manipur assembly elections next month.

The first list includes 12 sitting congress legislators, including former chief minister and Congress legislature party leader Okram Ibobi Singh, who will contest from Thoubal assembly seat.

The former CM’s son Surjakumar Okram, Congress Working Committee member Gaikhangam, Manipur Congress chief N Loken Singh, former assembly speaker Th Lokeshwar, former ministers K Ranjit Singh, Ak Mirabai Devi and TN Haokip are also on the list of candidates.

The first list also includes three women candidates, AK Mirabai of Patsoi, Thokchom Ithoibi Devi of Oinam and Lingkhim Haokip of Saikul assembly constituency.

Polling for the 60-member Manipur assembly will be held in two phases on February 27 and March 3 and the results will be out on March 10. In the first phase, polling will be held for 38 constituencies.

The Congress’s list also includes nine former legislators who lost in the 2017 assembly elections.