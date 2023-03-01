Cong slams Centre for suspending think-tank CPR's licence: ‘Harassed for…’

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for suspending the leading think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR)’s licence under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for allegedly violating the provisions of the law. Jairam Ramesh(PTI)

“A top research organisation that was close to the ruling establishment after May 2014 is now being harassed for its independent thinking. Mr. Modi wants drumbeaters and will not tolerate any questioning of his policies, however professional. This is New India,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

According to union home ministry sources, the suspension was “ordered on Monday based on prime facie evidence that certain provisions of FCRA were not followed”. “After suspension, a thorough investigation will take place and further decisions will be taken,” the sources told HT.

Reportedly, the think-tank was under scrutiny after Income Tax surveys on CPR and Oxfam India in September last year.

The Centre for Policy Research is a non-profit dedicated to conducting research that contributes to better policies, and a more robust public discourse about the issues that impact life in India. It has been involved in research with a focus on India’s 21st-century challenges since 1973.

Earlier in 2021, Oxfam India’s foreign funding was blocked when the Union home ministry refused to renew its FCRA licence.

Notably, the FCRA licences can be suspended for 180 days. Earlier this year, more than 6,000 NGOs whose licences were withdrawn had approached the Supreme Court seeking relief, however, the top court turned down their pleas.