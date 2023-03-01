Home / India News / Cong slams Centre for suspending think-tank CPR's licence: ‘Harassed for…’

Cong slams Centre for suspending think-tank CPR's licence: ‘Harassed for…’

ByManjiri Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan
Mar 01, 2023 09:01 PM IST

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for suspending the leading think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR)’s licence under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for allegedly violating the provisions of the law.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday slammed the Narendra Modi government for suspending the leading think-tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR)’s licence under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA) for allegedly violating the provisions of the law.

Jairam Ramesh(PTI)
Jairam Ramesh(PTI)

“A top research organisation that was close to the ruling establishment after May 2014 is now being harassed for its independent thinking. Mr. Modi wants drumbeaters and will not tolerate any questioning of his policies, however professional. This is New India,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

Also read: Farooq Abdullah tells Kharge ‘Let’s forget who'll be PM'. Cong chief replies

According to union home ministry sources, the suspension was “ordered on Monday based on prime facie evidence that certain provisions of FCRA were not followed”. “After suspension, a thorough investigation will take place and further decisions will be taken,” the sources told HT.

Reportedly, the think-tank was under scrutiny after Income Tax surveys on CPR and Oxfam India in September last year.

Also read: Cong leader asks Delhi LG to prosecute Kejriwal under Sedition Act: Report

The Centre for Policy Research is a non-profit dedicated to conducting research that contributes to better policies, and a more robust public discourse about the issues that impact life in India. It has been involved in research with a focus on India’s 21st-century challenges since 1973.

Earlier in 2021, Oxfam India’s foreign funding was blocked when the Union home ministry refused to renew its FCRA licence.

Notably, the FCRA licences can be suspended for 180 days. Earlier this year, more than 6,000 NGOs whose licences were withdrawn had approached the Supreme Court seeking relief, however, the top court turned down their pleas.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
jairam ramesh congress
jairam ramesh congress
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 01, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out