Congress warns BJP, media of action for misquoting Rahul Gandhi's remark

A day after an FIR was filed against Zee TV anchor Rohit Ranjan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and others for misquoting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the Congress on Sunday cautioned the BJP and a section of the media to desist from doctoring facts to “defame” the party and its leaders.

Congress leader and head of media and publicity Pawan Khera said on Sunday “more such action will be taken against the BJP” for propagating fake news and sharing Gandhi’s doctored video in which his comments about SFI leaders, who allegedly ransacked his Wayanad office were “mischievously” used as if it looked like he was condoning or forgiving the killers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

On Saturday, the Congress hit back at the BJP over a doctored video of Rahul Gandhi in which his comments on SFI activists were deliberately attributed to the killers of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur.

Khera said, “You cannot aggravate passions by doctoring videos and provoking people, provoking communities.”While Khera acknowledged that the purported video has since been taken off air and the channel has apologised after admitting its mistake, he added that “a lot of damage has already been done.”

The Congress leader alleged that former information and broadcasting minister Rajyavardhan Rathore shared the video “irresponsibly” and some others in the BJP followed suit.

“Because anybody who thinks that our decency is our shackle, he has sadly mistaken. It is our ornament and we are free to take that ornament off and take legal action. Gone are the days we continued to be decent because we have been watching the BJP, its IT cell,” he said.

Khera said the Congress will remind those in power of their ‘Raj Dharma’ and their constitutional oath.

Rajasthan’s deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore rejected the complaint. “Rahul Gandhi’s statements are always meaningless... The complaint is a publicity stunt,” he said.

(With PTI Inputs)