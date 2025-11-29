‘Congratulations, my friend’: PM Modi greets Australian PM Albanese on historic in-office wedding

Prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon on their wedding, posting a brief message on X to wish the couple a happy married life. Prime minister Narendra Modi congratulated Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese and his partner Jodie Haydon(DPR PMO)

"Congratulations to my good friend, PM Anthony Albanese and Ms. Jodie Haydon on their wedding. Wishing them a happy married life," the PM wrote on X.

Albanese married his partner Jodie Haydon in a small ceremony at the prime minister’s official residence in Canberra on Saturday.

His wedding marks a first in Australia’s 124-year federal history, making him the only sitting prime minister to tie the knot while in office.

Also Read | Anthony Albanese ties the knot, becomes first Australian PM to marry while in office

First in-office wedding for an Australian PM

The couple exchanged vows at The Lodge in Canberra, surrounded by a small circle of family members and close friends, according to a statement from the Australian prime minister’s office.

In the statement shared with the media, Albanese said, “We are absolutely delighted to share our love and commitment to spending our future lives together, in front of our family and closest friends.”

Haydon has long been a familiar presence at Albanese’s side, joining him at numerous public events, on the 2022 election trail, and again this May when Labor returned to power with a sweeping victory, according to a Reuters report.

The celebration included personal touches: Haydon’s five-year-old niece, Ella, acted as the flower girl, and the couple’s dog, Toto, carried the rings.