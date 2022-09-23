Home / India News / Congress accuses Himachal’s BJP government of misleading Modi

Congress accuses Himachal’s BJP government of misleading Modi

Published on Sep 23, 2022 02:12 PM IST

The tenure of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on February 23 and the elections are expected by the end of this year

Congress said that Modi’s promises to apple producers have not been kept . (HT PHOTO)
ByHT Correspondent

The Congress on Friday accused Himachal’s Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government of misleading Prime Minister Narendra Modi over employment generation and said that the Agniveer scheme has aggravated unemployment in the poll-bound state.

“The Prime Minister must reprimand the state government first for having around 5,20,000 unemployed youth, 66,500 unfilled vacant government positions, and around 70,000 crore of debt. ...the state government is misleading Modi,” said Congress leader Rajeev Shukla.

Congress spokesperson Kuldeep Singh Rathore said that Modi’s promises to apple producers have not been kept and asked him to fulfil them. “He [Modi] is visiting Mandi tomorrow [Saturday] and he will compliment the famous dish of that place. He will do the same when he will visit Kangra and Shimla but the main issue will remain undiscussed,” he said.

Assembly polls are due in the state later this year. The tenure of the Himachal Pradesh assembly will end on February 23. In 2017, Himachal Pradesh went to polls on November 9.

