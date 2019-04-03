Congress ally allegedly makes misogynistic remarks against Smriti Irani, held

People’s Republican Party (PRP) leader Jaideep Kawade was Wednesday arrested in Nagpur for allegedly making misogynistic remarks against Union minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani, police said.

Kawade was later released on bail, police said.

According to police, Kawade had made objectionable remarks against Irani while addressing an election rally in Nagpur Monday.

A video of his speech had gone viral on social media.

Kawade had made the remarks in the context of Irani wearing a big ‘bindi’ (a coloured dot) on her forehead.

Election officer Madan Subhedar had lodged a complaint against him.

An offence under IPC sections 295 (A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings or any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 500 (defamation), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 171 (G) (false statement in connection with an election), was registered against Kawade at Lakadganj police station.

“As per the complaint, Kawade had addressed a public rally at Kumbhartoli on April 1 evening, where he used objectionable remarks against Union minister Smriti Irani,” inspector Bhanudas Tidolkar of Lakadganj police station told PTI.

“Based on the complaint, police registered an offence against Kawade and arrested him. He was later on released on bail,” he said.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers had Tuesday filed a complaint with returning officer of Nagpur Lok Sabha constituency against Kawade.

The PRP is an ally of the Congress in Maharashtra. The party is headed by Dalit leader and MLC Jogendra Kawade, the father of Jaideep.

First Published: Apr 03, 2019 17:51 IST