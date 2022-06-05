Congress appoints observers to handle tricky Rajya Sabha polls

New Delhi: As biennial elections in three states are set to go down to the wire, the Congress will rush four AICC observers to Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Haryana where Congress nominees are facing a contest. These appointments, according to a person aware of the development, underlines the eagerness of the Congress to win seats after it has been reduced to just 29 MPs in the Upper House.

Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge has been appointed as the observer for Maharashtra where Imran Pratapgarhi is fighting on a party ticket.

Similarly, the party will send AICC treasurer Pawan Bansal and Chhattisgarh minister TS Singh Deo to Rajasthan while Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and party leader Rajiv Shukla have been made observers for Haryana.

The selection of observers also indicates a larger role for Singh Deo, for the first time in the recent past, after his chances of becoming the Chhattisgarh CM has been diminished. Shukla, who has won unopposed from Chhattisgarh on June 3, and Bansal are known for good rapport with different party leaders. “Kharge has been sent to Maharashtra as he will need to talk to top ranking leaders of Shiv Sena and NCP,” said a Congress leader.

In both Rajasthan and Haryana, the BJP has backed extra candidates to scuttle the Congress’ chances. For the four states of Rajasthan, the BJP has fielded its own candidate and backed independent nominee Subhash Chandra. In Haryana, it fielded former Congress leader Manu Sharma’s son Kartikeya Sharma.

Though Randeep Singh Surjewala and Mukul Wasnik are all set to win, the third Congress candidate, former UP lawmaker Pramod Tiwari faces the challenge from media group owner Subhash Chandra.

Similarly, what looked like a sure seat for Maken, is now set for a tight contest.