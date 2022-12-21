Congress asks Digvijaya to solve Telangana crisis

The Congress high command on Tuesday deputed its senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh to resolve the crisis that erupted in Telangana Congress following the open revolt of several seniors against Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday.

A senior party leader familiar with the development said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge called up Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is leading the rebellion against Revanth Reddy, in the morning to discuss the developments.

While requesting the seniors not to complicate the matters, Kharge told Vikramarka said he would find a solution to all their concerns. He told him that he was deputing Digvijay Singh to take care of the matters in Telangana Congress and sort out the differences between the seniors and the Revanth Reddy camp.

Known as a trouble-shooter, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had been the AICC in charge of Andhra Pradesh affairs before its bifurcation and played a key role in the formation of a separate Telangana state in 2014.

Later in the day, Digvijay Singh had a telephonic talk with AICC programmes implementation committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and another senior leader M Kodanda Reddy, who were among the seniors who revolted against the PCC leadership.

“The seniors, who were planning to hold another round of meeting on Tuesday evening to chalk out their strategy deferred their plans following the request from Digvijay Singh. He said he would come down to Hyderabad in a day or two and thrash out all the issues, which they have raised,” the Congress leader quoted above said.

At the same time, PCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said to be a follower of Revanth Reddy, went to the residence of Vikramarka and Maheshwar Reddy to request them not to precipitate the issues and assure them that all their concerns would be addressed.

The seniors raised a banner of revolt against Revanth Reddy by raising the issue of the hegemony of “migrant leaders” in the PCC, ignoring the “original Congressmen.”

On Sunday, as many as 13 PCC members, said to be loyalists of Revanth Reddy, including sitting MLA Danasasri Anasuya and former MLA Vem Narender Reddy, tendered their resignations from the PCC posts.

The resignations were in protest against the allegation made a day before by some seniors, including former PCC president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and PCC working president K Jagga Reddy that those “migrated” from TDP to the Congress got prominence in the PCC committees.

