Home / India News / Congress asks Digvijaya to solve Telangana crisis

Congress asks Digvijaya to solve Telangana crisis

india news
Published on Dec 21, 2022 12:32 AM IST

A senior party leader familiar with the development said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge called up Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is leading the rebellion against Revanth Reddy, in the morning to discuss the developments.

Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister , had been the AICC in charge of Andhra Pradesh affairs before its bifurcation and played a key role in the formation of a separate Telangana state in 2014. (PTI)
Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister , had been the AICC in charge of Andhra Pradesh affairs before its bifurcation and played a key role in the formation of a separate Telangana state in 2014. (PTI)
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

The Congress high command on Tuesday deputed its senior leader and Rajya Sabha member Digvijaya Singh to resolve the crisis that erupted in Telangana Congress following the open revolt of several seniors against Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Saturday.

A senior party leader familiar with the development said AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge called up Congress legislature party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, who is leading the rebellion against Revanth Reddy, in the morning to discuss the developments.

While requesting the seniors not to complicate the matters, Kharge told Vikramarka said he would find a solution to all their concerns. He told him that he was deputing Digvijay Singh to take care of the matters in Telangana Congress and sort out the differences between the seniors and the Revanth Reddy camp.

Known as a trouble-shooter, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister had been the AICC in charge of Andhra Pradesh affairs before its bifurcation and played a key role in the formation of a separate Telangana state in 2014.

Later in the day, Digvijay Singh had a telephonic talk with AICC programmes implementation committee chairman Alleti Maheshwar Reddy and another senior leader M Kodanda Reddy, who were among the seniors who revolted against the PCC leadership.

“The seniors, who were planning to hold another round of meeting on Tuesday evening to chalk out their strategy deferred their plans following the request from Digvijay Singh. He said he would come down to Hyderabad in a day or two and thrash out all the issues, which they have raised,” the Congress leader quoted above said.

At the same time, PCC working president Mahesh Kumar Goud said to be a follower of Revanth Reddy, went to the residence of Vikramarka and Maheshwar Reddy to request them not to precipitate the issues and assure them that all their concerns would be addressed.

The seniors raised a banner of revolt against Revanth Reddy by raising the issue of the hegemony of “migrant leaders” in the PCC, ignoring the “original Congressmen.”

On Sunday, as many as 13 PCC members, said to be loyalists of Revanth Reddy, including sitting MLA Danasasri Anasuya and former MLA Vem Narender Reddy, tendered their resignations from the PCC posts.

The resignations were in protest against the allegation made a day before by some seniors, including former PCC president and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy and PCC working president K Jagga Reddy that those “migrated” from TDP to the Congress got prominence in the PCC committees.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

    Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, December 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out