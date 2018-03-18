 Congress authorises Rahul to choose his own working committee team | india news | Hindustan Times
Congress authorises Rahul to choose his own working committee team

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad moved a resolution, proposing that Rahul Gandhi selects his own team of the committee, the highest decision-making body of the party.

india Updated: Mar 18, 2018 17:11 IST
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the second day of the 84th Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi on Sunday.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh during the second day of the 84th Congress Plenary Session in New Delhi on Sunday. (PTI Photo)

The Congress unanimously passed a resolution at its plenary session on Sunday, authorising party president Rahul Gandhi to choose members of the new working committee.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad moved a resolution, proposing that the new party chief selects his own team of the working committee - the highest decision-making body of the party.

Azad earlier asked the delegates whether there should be an election for the working committee, an idea which was outrightly rejected by them.

The Congress president will have to set up a CWC in place of the steering committee which was formed after the working committee was dissolved by him.

The working committee will be established after the plenary session.

