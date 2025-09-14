Congress backs Pak terrorists, protects infiltrators: PM Modi's attack in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a blistering attack on the Congress party during his visit to Assam’s Darrang, accusing it of siding with anti-national forces and supporting terrorists nurtured by Pakistan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during laying of foundation stone and inauguration of developmental works, in Darrang, Assam.(X/@NarendraModi)

“Instead of standing with our brave soldiers, Congress has chosen to back infiltrators and those who threaten India’s unity. This party has repeatedly provided cover to anti-national forces,” Modi alleged while addressing a massive public gathering.

The Prime Minister’s visit marked his first to Assam since the conclusion of Operation Sindoor, which he hailed as a “huge success” and dedicated to Maa Kamakhya and Lord Krishna. “Yesterday was my first visit to Assam after Operation Sindoor. With the blessings of Maa Kamakhya, the operation succeeded. Today, I am experiencing a divine connection by being on this sacred land,” he said.

Linking his address to the Janmashtami celebrations in Darrang, PM Modi recalled his Independence Day speech in which he invoked Lord Krishna’s Sudarshan Chakra as an inspiration for India’s future security architecture. “From the Red Fort, I remembered Chakradhari Mohan. Today, on this holy occasion, I reaffirm our vision of the Sudarshan Chakra for national security,” he said.

During his Independence Day address, PM Modi announced the Sudarshan Chakra Mission, a decade-long plan to develop a state-of-the-art, Iron Dome-like defence shield indigenously. “By 2035, we will expand, modernise, and strengthen this system. It will not only shield us from terrorist attacks but also strike back decisively,” he said, underscoring India’s goal of achieving full self-reliance in defence technology.

Calling Assam “the centre of identity and courage,” the Prime Minister praised the resilience of the region and said he was “fortunate to have darshan of the people of this inspiring land.”

Alongside his political address, the PM unveiled a series of development projects in the state. These included the foundation stone for Darrang Medical College and Hospital, a GNM School, and a B.Sc. Nursing College. He also laid the foundation for the Guwahati Ring Road Project, aimed at easing congestion and boosting urban mobility, and the Kuruwa-Narengi Bridge over the Brahmaputra, which will enhance connectivity and spur socio-economic growth in the region.