Congress backs protesting farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh on December 8

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 14:05 IST

Congress leaders will support the farmers’ call for a Bharat Bandh, or a nationwide strike, on December 8 to show their dissent against the three farm laws enacted by the Centre earlier this year, the party’s spokesperson Pawan Khera has said.

“Congress has decided to support the Bharat Bandh on December 8. We will be demonstrating the same at our party offices,” Khera said, according to news agency ANI, adding the move will be a step towards strengthening Rahul Gandhi’s support to the farmers and that they will ensure that the demonstration is successful.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi, through tractor rallies, signature campaigns and farmers’ rallies has been raising the party’s voice in support of the farmers, he added.

While speaking to the media at the party headquarters, the Congress spokesperson asked the government why the laws were enacted in a hurry. “In the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government in June surreptitiously brings ordinances. What was the hurry, the entire country was focussed on the fallout of Covid-19, the economic, social, health fallout? But the government was busy surreptitiously bringing ordinances to help its industrialist-corporate friends,” Khera said.

“Where was the need to bring these legislations so fast, you suspended the opposition parties from Parliament, you did not follow parliamentary procedure and hurried through the passing of the bills, why was the hurry,” he added.

Khera said the government would have sought suggestions from the farmers before introducing the legislation if it was really bothered about them. The Congress leader said that the entire nation was witnessing the plight of protesting farmers, who are camping outside at national capital borders during winter nights waiting for the government to listen to them.

“What we are seeing today is the result of a conspiracy between the government and its corporate friends, wherein the victim would be the farmer, and the farmer knows this,” Khera claimed.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are sitting on various borders of the national capital since November 26 to protest against three farm laws - Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020- cleared by the government during the monsoon session of the Parliament.

Leaders of farmers’ unions met the central leadership on Saturday to resolve the deadlock. However, no progress could be made and they will now meet for the sixth round of talks on December 10.

