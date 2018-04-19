Congress, BJP attack each other after SC verdict in Judge Loya case

The BJP and Congress on Thursday accused each other of unfair politics after the Supreme Court dismissed pleas for an independent probe into thedeath of judge BH Loya as “frivolous” and ruled that he died of natural causes.

The BJP alleged that the “invisible” hand behind the petitions seeking an independent probe into the death of judge Loya, who was hearing the alleged Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case, was that of Congress president Rahul Gandhi who tried to use the judiciary for “character assassination” of its chief Amit Shah.

The BJP said Gandhi should apologise for his conspiracy to target Shah and the Indian judiciary. Shah, among others, was named in the Sohrabuddin case and later discharged.

The Supreme Court said the pleas were a serious attempt to scandalise and obstruct the course of justice. The top court said the private litigations were motivated to settle political scores.

Union home minister Rajnath Singh, who posted a series of tweets, criticised “several attempts” to target the BJP and its top leaders through “fake” cases, which “failed miserably once again”.

“The Supreme Court has also cautioned against the misuse of courts in a political tug of war. The SC verdict gives a clear message that the judiciary cannot be misled by allegations based on political vendetta,” Singh said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra described the public interest litigations as “political interest litigation”, and charged that Gandhi and his party were behind it.

The Congress, on its part, said the Supreme Court judgement was a “sad letter day” in India’s judicial history and that the verdict left many questions unanswered for all those seeking fair investigation and justice.

Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the BJP’s attempts to make “false political capital” out of the Supreme Court judgment must be condemned.

“The vile BJP’s attempt to misinterpret the Supreme Court judgement to attack the Congress party reflects their jitteriness and frustration. We reject and condemn the malicious attempts of the BJP to misinterpret the judgement for finger pointing,” he said.

Surjewala said judge Loya’s “suspicious death” had anguished and caused concern in large sections of the people for “he was trying the Tulsiram Prajapati/Sohrabuddin encounter case, where one of the accused was none less than BJP president Amit Shah”.

Judge Loya died of a cardiac arrest on December 1, 2014, in Nagpur, where he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.

The issue of Judge Loya’s death came under the spotlight in November last year after media reports quoted his sister as raising suspicion about the circumstances surrounding it and linking it to the Sohrabuddin case. But Loya’s son in January this year said his father died of natural causes.

