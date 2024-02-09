 Congress blind to corruption; only looking at ways to defend 'misdeeds': BJP's Nishikant Dubey in LS | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Congress blind to corruption; only looking at ways to defend 'misdeeds': BJP's Nishikant Dubey in LS

Congress blind to corruption; only looking at ways to defend 'misdeeds': BJP's Nishikant Dubey in LS

PTI |
Feb 09, 2024 03:29 PM IST

Congress blind to corruption; only looking at ways to defend 'misdeeds': BJP's Nishikant Dubey in LS

Nishikant Dubey also said that the time period between 1947 and 1990 can be dubbed as 'licence-permit raj' while the period between 2004-2014 as 'loot raj'.

HT Image
HT Image

During the discussion on the 'White Paper' on the Indian economy in the House, Dubey claimed that the period between 2014 and 2029 when the BJP ruled the country for two terms can be described as 'Ram raj'.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

He also alleged that then prime minister Manmohan Singh was never given a free hand to run the government and was at times not aware of decisions being taken by the government.

During the course of his speech, Dubey also referred to a kin of a top Congress leader alleging he was involved in corruption.

This evoked a strong reaction from the opposition benches.

He also alleged involvement of various Congress leaders in the Adarsh society scam, claiming provisions of the coastal regulation zone were ignored.

Referring to the issue of corruption during his speech, he said while a committee had submitted its report during the UPA rule, its recommendation was implemented by the Modi government in its first cabinet meeting in May, 2004 by setting up a task force on black money.

He also alleged that an "illicit money" corridor from Bangladesh to Jharkhand was functioning to help a particular political party whose single-point agenda is the Muslim vote bank.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Parliament Budget Session Live,RBI MPC Meet 2024 Livealong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On