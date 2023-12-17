Congress calls key meeting after INDIA bloc huddle for 2024 Lok Sabha elections

The Congress has convened a meeting of its working committee on December 21 to strategise for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The party aims to formulate a plan that will enable it to swiftly launch its campaign and effectively contend with the Bharatiya Janata Party in next year's polls. The primary focus of the meeting is expected to be on seat-sharing and campaign strategies. Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.(HT File)

The CWC meeting is also anticipated to delve into the prospect of Rahul Gandhi embarking on a yatra ahead of the 2024 elections, with a key emphasis on addressing issues such as unemployment and rising prices, reports said on Sunday. The proposed yatra, spanning from east to west and incorporating a hybrid mode, including on-foot segments, is under consideration, and a final decision is imminent.

The meeting is also expected to scrutinise the recent assembly poll results, especially the defeats in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan, as well as the victory and government formation in Telangana. The party's loss in Mizoram will be examined, and discussions will focus on understanding the reasons for the defeat and strategizing for the 2024 elections.

Before the Congress Working Committee meeting, the 4th meeting of the leaders of INDIA bloc parties is scheduled for 3pm on December 19 in New Delhi. The primary challenges facing the opposition INDIA bloc, including formulating a "core positive agenda," addressing seat-sharing issues, and planning joint rallies, will be discussed at this gathering. The opposition parties aim to project a unified front with the theme "Main Nahin, Hum" (We, Not Me) ahead of the 2024 polls.

Earlier, a meeting of the INDIA bloc was called off after its key leaders decided to skip the December 6 huddle. At the December 6 meeting, which was supposed to be held at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in Delhi the leaders were likely to chalk out the final strategy to take on the ruling BJP in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

