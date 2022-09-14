'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo', says this Goa leader who switched parties

Goa politician Michael Lobo - formerly of the Congress and, as of Wednesday afternoon, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - sent out a clarion call to others in the opposition party, saying 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo (leave the Congress, join the BJP)'.

Speaking to media before he and seven others, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, joined the BJP, Lobo said they had joined the BJP to 'strengthen the hands of prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Pramod Sawant'. The other six who have joined are Delilah Lobo (Michael Lobo's wife), Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

The switch comes amid (continuing) turmoil within the Congress and even as Rahul Gandhi carries out his headline-grabbing, 3,700-km long 'Bharat Jodo' yatra.

Earlier today the breakway Congress lawmakers meet chief minister Sawant after meeting in Lobo's Assembly chamber; Lobo was Leader of the Opposition.

At that meeting the rebel leaders passed a resolution to 'merge' with the BJP. Sources have said both Lobo and Kamat have been lobbying to win over more MLAs since July.

The Congress won just 11 seats in the Assembly election held in February - down from 17 in 2017.

The Goa assembly has 40 seats and the ruling BJP has 20 of them (not including support from allies and independents), meaning it is just one short of absolute majority.