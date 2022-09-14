Home / India News / 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo', says this Goa leader who switched parties

'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo', says this Goa leader who switched parties

india news
Updated on Sep 14, 2022 02:02 PM IST

The switch comes amid (continuing) turmoil within the Congress and even as Rahul Gandhi carries out his headline-grabbing, 3,700-km long 'Bharat Jodo' yatra.

Former Congress MLAs welcomed into BJP
Former Congress MLAs welcomed into BJP
Written by Manjiri Sachin Chitre | Edited by Chandrashekar Srinivasan

Goa politician Michael Lobo - formerly of the Congress and, as of Wednesday afternoon, with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party - sent out a clarion call to others in the opposition party, saying 'Congress chhodo, BJP ko jodo (leave the Congress, join the BJP)'.

Speaking to media before he and seven others, including former chief minister Digambar Kamat, joined the BJP, Lobo said they had joined the BJP to 'strengthen the hands of prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Pramod Sawant'. The other six who have joined are Delilah Lobo (Michael Lobo's wife), Rajesh Phaldesai, Kedar Naik, Sankalp Amonkar, Aleixo Sequeira and Rudolf Fernandes.

The switch comes amid (continuing) turmoil within the Congress and even as Rahul Gandhi carries out his headline-grabbing, 3,700-km long 'Bharat Jodo' yatra.

Also read: On exit of 8 Goa Congress MLAs, party says, 'Safar mein dhoop toh hogi'; AAP's 'RIP' jab

Earlier today the breakway Congress lawmakers meet chief minister Sawant after meeting in Lobo's Assembly chamber; Lobo was Leader of the Opposition.

At that meeting the rebel leaders passed a resolution to 'merge' with the BJP. Sources have said both Lobo and Kamat have been lobbying to win over more MLAs since July.

Also read: Himanta Biswa's one-photo reply to Congress' 'khaki on fire' post; 'Will you?'

The Congress won just 11 seats in the Assembly election held in February - down from 17 in 2017.

The Goa assembly has 40 seats and the ruling BJP has 20 of them (not including support from allies and independents), meaning it is just one short of absolute majority.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
goa congress bjp + 1 more
goa congress bjp

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out