Congress, CPI to hold joint protest for Andhra’s special category status in Delhi

Opposition parties from Andhra Pradesh comprising the Congress and the CPI will hold a joint protest in Delhi on Monday demanding the special category status for the southern state which was bifurcated in 2014.

“The protest will be held at the Jantar Mantar on a day the second leg of the Budget session begins. The protest will continue until the Centre announces its decision to grant the special status,” said Andhra Pradesh CPI Secretary K Rama Krishna.

He said activists of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress and the Congress have already left for the National Capital.

Rama Krishna said the Centre has been dragging on its feet on honouring the commitment of granting the special category status since 2014, when Andhra Pradesh was divided and Telangana was formed.

Currently, Chandrababu Naidu-led TDP is in power in Andhra Pradesh in alliance with the BJP, which is a marginal player in the southern state.