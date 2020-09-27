e-paper
Home / India News / Congress declares second list of candidates for assembly bypolls in MP

Congress declares second list of candidates for assembly bypolls in MP

The candidates in the second list include ex-BJP MLA Parul Sahu from Sagar who recently joined the Congress. She will contest from the Surakhi assembly seat in Sagar district that she represented from 2013 to 2018. She was denied a ticket by the BJP in the 2018 assembly elections.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bhopal
The list released by Congress national general secretary Mukul Wasnik contains the names of nine candidates as per the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress.
The list released by Congress national general secretary Mukul Wasnik contains the names of nine candidates as per the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Congress. (PTI PHOTO.)
         

The Congress declared the second list of its candidates for the bypolls to be held for 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh. The list released by Congress national general secretary Mukul Wasnik contains 9 candidates' names, as per the state Congress.

With these 9 candidates Congress has announced the names of 24 candidates so far. It released the first list containing 15 names on September 11. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is yet to announce the names of its candidates. The Election Commission of India is yet to announce the dates of the bypolls. However, it had said recently the bypolls would be held along with Bihar state assembly polls by November end.

The candidates in the second list include ex-BJP MLA Parul Sahu from Sagar who recently joined the Congress. She will contest from the Surakhi assembly seat in Sagar district that she represented from 2013 to 2018. She was denied a ticket by the BJP in the 2018 assembly elections. From BJP, it's minister for transport and revenue in Shivraj Singh Chouhan's cabinet, Govind Rajput who is likely to contest from the seat. Rajput resigned from the seat on March 12 this year as a Congress MLA to later join the BJP.

Other candidates and the constituencies for which their candidature has been announced by the Congress include Pankaj Upadhyaya- Joura assembly seat, Ajay Kushwaha- Sumaoli, Satish Sikarwar- Gwalior East, Harivallabh Shukla- Pohri, Kanhaiya Ram Lodhi- Mungaoli, Uttam Raj Narain Singh- Mandhata, Abhishek Singh Bana- Badnawar and Rakesh Patidar- Suwasara.

State BJP leader Dr Hitesh Bajpai said, "Selection of and announcing the names of candidates are internal matters of the Congress. However, the list suggests Congress doesn't have much choice to select among party leaders and merit of the party leaders has been ignored which will soon be reflected in the rumblings in the party."

