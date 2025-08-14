‘Congress divided the nation’: Amit Shah on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said the partition of India was a “tragedy” that caused violence, exploitation, and mass displacement, accusing the Congress of “dividing the nation into pieces” and “hurting the pride of Mother India.” Union Home Minister Amit Shah calls India’s partition a “tragedy,” blames Congress for division and violence.(HT File)

“#PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay is a day to express condolences by remembering the pain of those who suffered due to the partition of the country and its tragedy. On this day, the Congress party divided the nation into pieces, hurting the pride of Mother India,” Shah wrote on X.

He paid tribute to those who suffered, were displaced, or lost their lives during the partition, calling it a time of violence, exploitation, and enduring pain.

“The partition led to violence, exploitation, and atrocities, and millions of people endured displacement. I offer my heartfelt tribute to all those people. The country will never forget this history and pain of the partition. I offer my tribute to those who lost their lives in this horror of the partition,” he added.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s X handle posted a video with the caption: “The deceit of Congress, Nehru's greed, The divisive tactics of the Muslim League... These were the reasons for the partition catastrophe.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2021 had declared August 14 to be observed annually as Vibhajan Vibhishika Divas or Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, to commemorate the sacrifices made on August 14 during the partition.

He had said that observing this day on August 14 would serve as a reminder to present and future generations of the pain and suffering endured by people during the partition.