Congress expels rape accused MLA Rahul Mamkootathil as Kerala court dismisses bail plea

The Indian National Congress has expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been accused of rape, on Thursday. As per news agency PTI, the party has expelled the suspended MLA from primary membership of the party. The Indian National Congress has expelled MLA Rahul Mamkootathil, who has been accused of rape. This comes after a Kerala court dismissed an anticipatory bail plea for the suspended MLA. (HT Photo)

This development comes shortly after a Kerala court dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by the suspended MLA. As per PTI, KPCC president Sunny Joseph said in a statement on Thursday that the party had reviewed the allegations against him and decided that Mankootathil could no longer continue in the organisation.

'We had sought the approval of the AICC. AICC has approved. Rahul Mamkootathil stands expelled from the Congress party," said the KPCC president.

He noted that the Palakkad MLA had already been under suspension. Mamkootathil was suspended from the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee in August after he was accused by several women of sexual misconduct.

Also Read | Second sexual assault complaint filed against Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil

The allegations against the Palakkad MLA first came to light after actor Rini Ann George accused a “young prominent politician” of sending her obscene messages and inviting her to a hotel room.

While the actor did not name the politician, leaders from BJP and CPI(M) alleged she was referring to the Congress MLA.

Following George, multiple women raised similar allegations. An audio clip also went viral in which the MLA was purportedly heard asking a woman to abort the baby she was carrying, followed by a threat to kill her.

Also Read | 'Want to make you pregnant': More heat on suspended Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil as audio, chat leaks surface

The MLA denied all allegations against him and stated that the audio clip going viral could have been "manufactured and distorted."

Days after these allegations surfaced, a case was filed against the MLA for stalking and harassing women through social media.

(With agency inputs)