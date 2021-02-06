IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Congress extends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions
A view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, (PTI)
A view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, (PTI)
india news

Congress extends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions

Congress extends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:15 AM IST

The Congress on Friday extended support to the countrywide 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions on February 6, saying party workers will stand shoulder to shoulder with farmers in their protest.

The Congress also hit out at Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who defended the three new farm laws and criticised the Opposition while speaking in Rajya Sabha.

Whatever the agriculture minister said was "not only totally bereft of facts" but also "grossly objectionable", the party claimed.

Farmer unions on Monday had announced 'chakka jam' on February 6 when they would block national and state highways for three hours in protest against the internet ban in areas near their agitation sites, harassment allegedly meted out to them by authorities, and other issues.

Also Read | Chakka jam: Barricades, thousands of policemen on watch today

Congress general secretary (organisation), K C Venugopal, said the party fully supports the farmers' movement and appeals to the government to climb down from the "high horse of false and misplaced pride", and accede to the justified demands of the farmers by repealing the three farm laws.

On February 6, when the farmer organisations will hold a three-hour nationwide 'chakka jam' from 12 pm to 3 pm in a non-violent and peaceful manner on the national and state highways, the Congress will extend its full support to farmer groups, Venugopal said in a statement.

Congress workers in solidarity with the protesting farmers will stand shoulder to shoulder in this "symbolic and Gandhian" way of protest, he said.

Farmers' organisations have already exempted emergency and essential services from this protest, Venugopal noted.

"Joining in the spirit, Congress workers will take full care that the ambulance services, school bus, elderly, patients and women and children are not inconvenienced due to the bandh call," he said.

Venugopal said that this farmers' movement, which is being steadfastly supported by the poor, farm labour, SCs, STs, OBCs as well as every "right- minded Indian", is not only aimed at protecting agriculture and farming but also saving the public distribution system.

"However, the power drunk Modi government is trying every mean trick of the trade to tire out and defame the protesting millions. Even today, the Union Agriculture Minister (Narendra Singh Tomar), while speaking in the Parliament, blatantly tried to mislead the House and the nation," Venugopal alleged.

It is public knowledge that the farmers' organisations have held eleven rounds of talks with the government during which they provided point-wise detail of the deficiencies and lacunae in the three laws, "consequent to which even the government has openly agreed to bring about as many as 18 amendments to the said laws", he said.

"In the light of this, whatever the agriculture minister said today in Parliament is not only totally bereft of facts but is grossly objectionable," Venugopal said.

Intervening in the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar alleged that farmers were being misled by the Opposition and the agitation was only in one state.

Hitting out at the government, Venugopal alleged, "Driven by the sole motive of benefiting its corporate cronies and steamrolling the laws by the brute force of parliamentary arithimatical majority, the government neither consulted the opposition parties nor took any farmers organisation in confidence, before enacting the laws."

Thousands of farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh demanding the rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
farmers protest

Related Stories

Police personnel set up barricades at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(PTI)
Police personnel set up barricades at Ghazipur border, ahead of farmers' proposed 'Chakka Jam' against the Centre's three agri laws, in New Delhi, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Delhi not to be impacted by ‘chakka jam’, say farmer leaders

By shiv sunny, Anvit Srivastava, Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:11 AM IST
The chakka jam will be a part of a series of events scheduled by the farmers’ groups to press their demand for the repeal of the three contentious laws passed by the Parliament in September to deregulate agricultural trade.
READ FULL STORY
Farmers’ Protest: ‘Chakka Jam’ on February 6 | All you need to know
news

Farmers’ Protest: ‘Chakka Jam’ on February 6 | All you need to know

PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 09:36 PM IST
VIEW VIDEO
app
Close
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Security tightened during an ongoing farmer's protest against the new farm laws, at the Singhu border in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

Farm stir live: No road blocked in Delhi, Uttarakhand, UP

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:54 AM IST
The farmers' agitation is continuing for over 70 days now and the government has held several round talks with farm union leaders but so far it has not brought any resolution to the negotiation table.
READ FULL STORY
A view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, (PTI)
A view of farmers' protest site at Ghazipur border in New Delhi, (PTI)
india news

Congress extends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:15 AM IST
Congress extends support to 'chakka jam' called by farmer unions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses at a press conference in Amaravati. (ANI Photo)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy addresses at a press conference in Amaravati. (ANI Photo)
india news

Andhra Pradesh to set up 3 concept cities for IT related industries

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:49 AM IST
As per an official release, the Chief Minister said that these cities should contribute to the IT progress and help in the development of the state by bringing in as many industries as possible and focus on creating a large number of jobs.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa speaks during the first day of the Karnataka Legislature Assembly, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
Karnataka Chief Minister B. S. Yediyurappa speaks during the first day of the Karnataka Legislature Assembly, at the Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday. (ANI Photo)
india news

BSY calls for report on Lingayat sect’s socio-economic condition

By Sharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:26 AM IST
The order comes even as influential leaders and seers of the Panchamasali Lingayats continue their 450 kms ‘Padayatra’ or march from Kudalasangama in Bagalkote district towards Bengaluru.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30.(FILE PHOTO.)
Despite the working of courts getting adversely affected due to Covid-19, a total of 1,835 cases of crimes against women were disposed of between January 1 and September 30.(FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Tamil Nadu: Stalker sets 26-yr-old woman, her mother on fire

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:22 AM IST
The man, who was later identified as Bhoopalan alias Satish, 31, was a contract technician and was said to be stalking the 26-year-old woman for seven years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People using the internet as 4G Internet to be restored across Jammu And Kashmir after 18 Months, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)
People using the internet as 4G Internet to be restored across Jammu And Kashmir after 18 Months, in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI Photo)
india news

17 months on, 4G internet services restored in Jammu and Kashmir

By Mir Ehsan, Srinagar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:14 AM IST
The news broke earlier in the evening, cheering residents of the Union Territory (UT). “4G mobile internet services being restored in entire J&K,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal tweeted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
<p>The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to release all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including AG Perarivalan and Nalini. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Wednesday told the state assembly that the government has decided to release all the convicts in the case. The move by the state government comes a day after the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence of the three of the convicts, Santhan, Murugan and Perarivalan to life term on the ground of delay in deciding their mercy plea by the Centre.</p>

The Tamil Nadu Government has decided to release all seven convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, including AG Perarivalan and Nalini. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on Wednesday told the state assembly that the government has decided to release all the convicts in the case. The move by the state government comes a day after the Supreme Court commuted the death sentence of the three of the convicts, Santhan, Murugan and Perarivalan to life term on the ground of delay in deciding their mercy plea by the Centre.

india news

Row erupts after TN guv declines to take a call on convict’s plea

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:11 AM IST
The Supreme Court was told by the Centre on Thursday that Purohit, on January 25, said that the decision would have to be taken by the President.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The decision to hire people from the private sector earlier gave rise to resentment in bureaucratic circles, but the government has argued that the decision will help in bringing in domain experts.(PTI/ Representative image)
The decision to hire people from the private sector earlier gave rise to resentment in bureaucratic circles, but the government has argued that the decision will help in bringing in domain experts.(PTI/ Representative image)
india news

Lateral entry: Govt invites applications for joint secys, director post

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:07 AM IST
The government is looking to appoint three joint secretaries and 27 directors through the lateral entry route to work for 13 ministries on contract basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
Union health minister Harsh Vardhan displays a vial of Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi on Saturday.(Bloomberg Photo )
india news

Vaccination for general public likely to begin in March 2nd half, says minister

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:01 AM IST
India began the drive with health care workers on January 16, and from the first week of February, shots are now being given to front line services staff such as police and firefighters.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pfizer-BioNTech is a two-shot mRNA vaccine to be given 21 days apart. (File photo)
Pfizer-BioNTech is a two-shot mRNA vaccine to be given 21 days apart. (File photo)
india news

Pfizer drops emergency use application in India

By Rhythma Kaul, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:58 AM IST
Pfizer was the first company to seek an approval when it approached the central drugs standard control organization (CDSCO) on December 7, days after its shot became the first tested dose to be approved anywhere in the world.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The SC, on Friday, took up two petitions by Faruqui, seeking quashing of the FIRs against him, and also seeking interim bail on the ground that the Indore police violated the guidelines laid down in the Arnesh Kumar judgment by not conducting any preliminary investigation before arresting him.(Burhaan Kinu/ HT Archive)
The SC, on Friday, took up two petitions by Faruqui, seeking quashing of the FIRs against him, and also seeking interim bail on the ground that the Indore police violated the guidelines laid down in the Arnesh Kumar judgment by not conducting any preliminary investigation before arresting him.(Burhaan Kinu/ HT Archive)
india news

Supreme Court grants Munawar Faruqui interim bail, stays UP police warrant

By Utkarsh Anand, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:52 AM IST
The bench also restrained the Uttar Pradesh police from arresting Faruqui in a separate case registered against him at Prayagraj for allegedly offending religious feelings through his jokes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dausa: Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Dausa district, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI)
Dausa: Congress leader Sachin Pilot addresses during 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Dausa district, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Repeal farm laws, drop cases filed: Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan

By HT Correspondent, Jaipur
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:46 AM IST
Addressing the event, Pilot said, "These laws were passed in Parliament in haste and imposed on the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The toolkit, which was tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, and then deleted before she posted an updated version, is being linked by Delhi Police to a Vancouver-based organisation, Poetic Justice Foundation (PFJ).(Reuters)
The toolkit, which was tweeted by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, and then deleted before she posted an updated version, is being linked by Delhi Police to a Vancouver-based organisation, Poetic Justice Foundation (PFJ).(Reuters)
india news

India seeks Canada’s assistance in ‘toolkit’ probe

By Anirudh Bhattacharyya, Toronto
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:36 AM IST
Senior Indian officials told HT that if the Delhi Police is to charge-sheet persons based in Canada, such a request is tenable under the mutual legal assistance treaty New Delhi has with Ottawa.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In this Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021, file photo, Indian policemen beat farmers driving a tractor towards the heart of the city as a sign of protest against new farm laws, during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. (AP)
In this Tuesday, Jan.26, 2021, file photo, Indian policemen beat farmers driving a tractor towards the heart of the city as a sign of protest against new farm laws, during India's Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi, India. (AP)
india news

UN human rights agency urges farmers and authorities to show restraint

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:32 AM IST
The UN office of the high commissioner for human rights joined lawmakers, organisations and governments from around the world that have weighed in on the farmers’ protest that began last November against three farm laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A farmer waves the Indian flag during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI)
A farmer waves the Indian flag during the 'Kisan Mahapanchayat', in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Thousands defy police orders to throng UP mahapanchayat

By S Raju, Meerut
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:27 AM IST
Farmers from Shamli, Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat rode into the venue on their tractors with the Tricolour held high. Slogans of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan” rent the air.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP