Congress finalises names for two seats in Telangana

The Congress high command on Wednesday announced the names of National Students Union of India (NSUI) Telangana unit president Balmoor Venkat Narsing Rao and Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Bomma Mahesh Kumar Goud as the party candidates for by-elections to the state legislative council elections. An announcement to this effect was made by All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal as per the directions of party president Mallikarjun Kharge (HT Archive)

An announcement to this effect was made by All India Congress Committee general secretary K C Venugopal as per the directions of party president Mallikarjun Kharge.

The by-elections to the two MLC seats under MLAs’ quota were necessitated with the resignation of two Bharat Rashtra Samithi members of the legislative council – Kadiyam Srihari and Padi Kaushik Reddy after they got elected to the state assembly in the November 30 elections.

The Election Commission notified the two vacancies and commenced the election process by issuing two notifications on January 11. The last date for the nominations is Thursday and the election, if necessary, would be held on January 29.

Since the Congress has absolute majority in the state assembly, it can win both the seats comfortably without any contest. “Both Venkat Rao and Mahesh Goud will file nominations on Thursday,” a statement from the PCC said.

According to a PCC leader familiar with the development, the AICC on Tuesday sent a message to the state Congress that it had finalised the names of Venkat Rao and prominent Dalit leader Addanki Dayakar from Suryapet district.

“Both were asked to file nominations on Wednesday afternoon. But at the eleventh hour, Dayakar’s name was dropped and Mahesh Goud’s name was finalised,” the PCC leader quoted above said.

Dayakar, however, said he was not disappointed with the high command’s decision. “The party’s decision is paramount and I shall abide by it. I hope the party will provide me with another good opportunity very soon,” Dayakar posted on social media platform.