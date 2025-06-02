Congress forms panel to probe ‘surge in communal tensions’

Karnataka’s ruling Congress has formed a seven-member committee to investigate the recent surge in communal tensions across the coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada. The panel, announced by deputy chief minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar, has been tasked with submitting a report within a week. DK Shivakumar

“The committee will be led by Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain and includes KPCC working president Manjunath Bhandary, MLA NA Haris, Congress office-bearers Roji John and VR Sudarshan, and former ministers Kimmane Rathnakar and Jayaprakash Hegde,” read an official communication.

The formation of the panel comes amid reportedly growing concerns over communal violence in coastal Karnataka, where a series of recent incidents — including the murder of a 32-year-old man in Bantwal taluk — have sparked alarm. These districts have witnessed heightened religious tensions, prompting both political and administrative responses.

The state government is also considering the introduction of a stringent anti-hate speech law. Chief minister Siddaramaiah, speaking during a review meeting on May 31, said the government is “seriously considering” dedicated legislation to counter hate speech and misinformation. “Indiscriminate action must be taken irrespective of how influential the accused person is,” he said, directing district officials to take firm steps against violators.

Dakshina Kannada in-charge minister Dinesh Gundu Rao also backed the move, citing the ease with which offenders currently secure bail. “There is a need to strengthen the law. Right now, people engaging in hate speech or spreading hate through social media come out on bail very easily,” he said.

Last week, the government constituted a Special Action Force (SAF) focused specifically on Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga — all now classified as sensitive zones. The SAF, comprising 248 personnel under a deputy inspector general (DIG)-rank officer, includes members drawn from the downsized Anti-Naxal Force (ANF).

A government order states the SAF will be deployed across the three districts and will carry out multiple functions, from intelligence gathering on communal activity to monitoring social media for hate speech and radicalisation. The unit is also tasked with community outreach and building trust in areas prone to unrest.

Home minister G Parameshwara said the SAF would become operational immediately. “The government has considered Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Shivamogga as sensitive districts and is taking all measures to prevent communal violence and ensure peace and harmony in the region,” he said.