Congress govt engaged only in scams and corruption: PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday attacked the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, saying the state government has only indulged in scams and corruption in various schemes, including in the cow dung procurement scheme. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed a public gathering in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur (Twitter Photo)

Addressing a public rally in Raigarh, PM Modi said that the Congress is doing politics of scams in Chhattisgarh and Congress leaders are looting the people of the state while accusing the Congress government of indulging “only in empty talk and claims”.

“The Congress government in Chhattisgarh is way ahead in corruption in comparison to the welfare of poor… You can imagine the mentality of the government which is engaged in corruption in cow dung procurement,” Modi said.

Modi said that the Congress had promised a liquor ban but instead indulged in a liquor sale scam.

The Chhattisgarh government is based on a plank of false promises and they have only indulged in corruption scandals, he said, adding that on one hand, they promised to make Chhattisgarh a liquor-free state and on another, the government itself is involved in the liquor scam, said Modi.

“We wanted the people to get the advantage of the district mineral fund (DMF). We wanted the district from mining to be done, and a part of the income should be given to the welfare of the people of that district. We wanted that tribals should get the most advantage of DMF but the Congress party is now using the DMF as their ATM,” said Modi.

“False propaganda and corruption are the hallmarks of the Congress government in Chhattisgarh,” says PM Modi.

“Chhattisgarh is a powerhouse of development of the country”, the Prime Minister remarked as he noted that a country will move forward only if its powerhouses are working at full strength.

Modi said that in the past nine years, the Central government has continuously worked for the multifaceted development of Chhattisgarh and the results of that vision and those policies can be witnessed here today.

Earlier in the day, the PM dedicated rail sector projects worth around Rs.6,350 crore, including Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I, a third rail line between Champa and Jamga, a third rail line between Pendra Road to Anuppur, and MGR (merry-go-round) system connecting the Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station (STPS).

The PM also laid the foundation stone of 50 beds for each ‘critical care block’ to be built in nine districts of Chhattisgarh under a healthcare initiative of the Centre.

Although chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was not present, the state was represented by deputy chief minister T S Singhdeo.

In his speech, Singhdeo said that in his experience, the Centre was not biased towards states. “In my experience, I have never seen any biases from the Central government. If we as the state governments have worked in the state and have asked for anything, the Centre has never refused to provide it. We believe that we will work for the development with the help of mutual cooperation,” said Singhdeo.

Modi also reiterated that the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) alliance wants to erase the Santana culture of this country.

“The land of Chhattisgarh is nanihaal (maternal home) of Lord Rama... Today on this land, I want to raise the issue of the conspiracy against our faith and our country. Those who are out of the central government because of you and those who are continuously defeated in the elections, those people have developed hatred towards you and now they open a front against your identity and culture,” Modi said.

The PM further stated, “These people have collectively formed an INDIA alliance, some people are calling it as Ghamandaiya (egotistic) Alliance. Now they have decided they will erase the Sanatana culture of the country, which means, that culture which has united the country for thousands of years – they want to demolish that culture for power.”

The PM has also appealed to the people to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the betterment of the state.

“The BJP government is important for the people of Chhattisgarh. When we come in power, the youth of Chhattisgarh can get jobs in the state and the state will get investments …” said Modi, appealing to people to vote for the BJP in coming assembly elections.

Modi also reiterated that INDIA alliance wants to erase the Santana culture of this county.

“The land of Chhattisgarh is nanihaal ( maternal home ) of Lord Rama .. Today on this land, I want to raise the issue of the conspiracy against our faith and our country. Those who are out of the central government because of you and those who are continuously defeated in the elections, those people have developed hatred towards you and now they open a front against your identity and culture,” Modi said.

The PM further stated, “These people have collectively formed an INDIA alliance, some people are calling it as Ghamandaiya (egotistic) Alliance. Now they have decided they will erase the Sanatana culture of the country, which means, that culture which has united the country for thousands of years – they want to demolish that culture for power.”

The PM has also appealed the people of the state to vote for BJP for the betterment of the state.

“The BJP government is important for the people of Chhattisgarh. When we come in power the youth of Chhattisgarh can get jobs in the state and the state will get investments …” said Modi appealing people to vote for BJP in coming assembly elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ritesh Mishra State Correspondent for Chhattisgarh. Reports Maoism, Politics, Mining and important developments from the state. Covered all sorts of extremism in Central India. Reported from Madhya Pradesh for eight years. ...view detail