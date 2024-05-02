 ‘Congress has bigger, high-voltage washing machine’: Assam CM's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
‘Congress has bigger, high-voltage washing machine’: Assam CM's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi

ByShobhit Gupta
May 02, 2024 07:37 PM IST

Sarma's remarks came a day after Priyanka Gandhi said the BJP "developed" a washing machine in which Sarma was put first.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday took a veiled jibe at Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi over her "washing machine" remark against the CM, saying that the grand old party has even a bigger and high-voltage machine through which Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently under judicial custody in a money laundering case, and whom they had previously accused of corruption, suddenly became a nice person.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a rally for Lok Sabha elections(PTI)
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during a rally for Lok Sabha elections(PTI)

Also Read: Mafia raj in Assam under BJP, Himanta most corrupt leader: Priyanka Gandhi

"They have a bigger washing machine; Arvind Kejriwal was washed through which washing machine? ask Priyanka Gandhi. Earlier, they (Congress) were saying that Arvind Kejriwal looted money through liquor (Delhi excise policy case), and now they are saying he (Arvind Kejriwal) is a nice person. Now tell me which high-voltage washing machine they have?" news agency ANI quoted Sarma as saying.

Sarma's remarks came a day after Priyanka Gandhi, while addressing a public meeting in Assam's Dhubri, said the BJP "developed" a washing machine in which Sarma was put first. 

Also Read: Assam CM campaigns in Muslim-majority Dhubri

She said there were big allegations against the Assam CM when he was with Congress, but he got himself "cleaned" in the "BJP washing machine" after switching sides.

"There is 'mafia raj' in Assam. There were serious charges against your CM when he was in the Congress party. As soon as he switched to BJP, all charges against him were washed off. BJP has developed a washing machine where corrupt people are put. Your CM was the first one in this regard," she said.

Also Read: Congress party worker arrested in Assam for Amit Shah fake video: Police

Elections 2024:

The third phase of polls in four Lok Sabha seats in Assam - Guwahati, Barpeta, Kokrajhar and Dhubri will be held on May 7. 47 candidates are in the fray in the third phase of polls and more than 81 lakh voters will exercise their franchise.

News / India News / ‘Congress has bigger, high-voltage washing machine’: Assam CM's jibe at Priyanka Gandhi
