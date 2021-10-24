Congress has joined hands with BJP to defeat TRS in Huzurabad: KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working president and state information technology minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Saturday alleged that Congress has joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to defeat the TRS in the upcoming by-elections to Huzurabad assembly seat.

“There are (Nathuram) Godses in Gandhi Bhavan (the headquarters of Telangana Congress in Hyderabad). Congress has nexus with the BJP. I have concrete evidence to prove it. Let them condemn it, I will disclose the proof,” KTR, son of Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), told reporters.

He pointed out that even former Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh, who recently quit the Congress, said the party would give a lot of priority to those with RSS background.

He said Eatala Rajender, BJP candidate in Huzurabad, recently met Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy to conspire against the TRS. “Rajender is a common candidate for the Congress and the BJP,” he said.

Rajender was a cabinet colleague of KTR till recently, holding a health portfolio. He was sacked from the cabinet on May 1, on charges of land encroachments. He later resigned from his assembly membership and joined the BJP.

The TRS working president pointed out that in the past, the Congress and the BJP had a secret understanding to defeat the TRS in Karimnagar and Nizamabad during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

“Similar attempt was made in the by-election to Nagarjunasagar assembly seat in April this year. Former Congress MP Vishweshwar Reddy openly appealed to the people to vote for Rajender in Huzurabad bypolls. What does it indicate?” he said.

Both Congress and the BJP denied KTR’s comments. Rajender, who was campaigning in Huzurabad, said it is true that he had met the PCC chief after coming out of the TRS, but before joining the BJP.

“Not just Revanth Reddy, I had met scores of leaders from across the political spectrum, including those from CPI, CPI (M) and Telangana Jana Samithi to seek their support for my fight against the TRS. What is wrong with meeting the PCC chief? After all, it is not a banned party,” he said.

Union minister for tourism G Kishan Reddy also said the claims of TRS were a bunch of lies. “Where is the need for us to join hands with the Congress? It is the TRS which is known for indulging in darkroom politics,” he said.

PCC political affairs committee convenor and former minister Mohd Shabbi Ali said KCR and his son KTR are the real followers of Godse. “KCR should explain why he had met Union home minister Amit Shah several times, as the BJP leaders are Godse supporters. Godse’s new avatar is now resting in Pragathi Bhavan (the official residence of the chief minister),” Ali said.

He pointed out that Congress had been fighting against the BJP across the country. “But it was TRS which has been supporting the BJP government at the Centre on various issues, right from demonetisation to three controversial farm laws,” he said.