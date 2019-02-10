Congress helped brokers, used defence to loot, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hit out at the Congress, saying it only did scams in defence sector and looted the country whereas his government achieved self sufficiency in the defence sector.

Speaking at a public meeting in Tiruppur in Tamil Nadu, Modi said the NDA government had set up two defence corridors, one of which is in Tamil Nadu, which would give opportunity to the youths of the state.

“Those who ruled so far used defence sector to loot. The previous Congress governments helped brokers. Every middlemen caught had a link with some or the other Congress leader,” he said, adding that Congress did not allow modernisation of the armed forces.

While the BJP implemented One Rank One Pension scheme for the armed forces, “unpardonable comments” were made against an army chief and Congress leaders belittled soldiers and doubted the surgical strikes.

In a veiled dig at former finance minister P Chidambaram, who had asked why middle class complained about price rise when they could buy ice cream and mineral water bottle, Modi said the middle class had rejected “Mr Recounting Minister” and Congress.

Chiding “the wise minister from Tamil Nadu” for “thinking that he is the most knowledgeable man in the world”, the PM said his government had waived off taxes of those earning up to Rs 5 lakh.

First Published: Feb 10, 2019 16:15 IST